Loginovo ZG-101ZL
|Model
|ZG-101ZL
|Vendor
|Loginovo
|Description
|Smart button
|Exposes
|battery, operation_mode, action
|Picture
Operation mode
You can switch between the "command" and "event" operation mode with a triple click
Command mode enables on/off mode : single click : on double click : off long press (>5s) and release : brightness_move_to_level
You can then use OnOff and LevelCtrl binding in this mode
Event mode enables click : single/double/hold
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Operation mode (enum)
Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
command,
event.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
hold,
brightness_move_to_level,
color_temperature_move,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
on,
off.