Loginovo ZG-101ZL

Model ZG-101ZL Vendor Loginovo Description Smart button Exposes battery, operation_mode, action Picture

You can switch between the "command" and "event" operation mode with a triple click

Command mode enables on/off mode : single click : on double click : off long press (>5s) and release : brightness_move_to_level

You can then use OnOff and LevelCtrl binding in this mode

Event mode enables click : single/double/hold

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: command , event .