Siglis ZFU-1D-CH

How to use device type specific configuration

front_surface_enabled : Front Surface LED enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

relay_enabled : Relay enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_enabled : Dimmer enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_dimming_enabled : Dimmer dimmable. The value must be one of auto , true , false

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false