Siglis ZFU-1D-CH

Model ZFU-1D-CH Vendor Siglis Description zigfred uno smart in-wall switch Exposes action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

front_surface_enabled : Front Surface LED enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

relay_enabled : Relay enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_enabled : Dimmer enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_dimming_enabled : Dimmer dimmable. The value must be one of auto , true , false

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: button_1_single , button_1_double , button_1_hold , button_1_release , button_2_single , button_2_double , button_2_hold , button_2_release , button_3_single , button_3_double , button_3_hold , button_3_release , button_4_single , button_4_double , button_4_hold , button_4_release .