Siglis ZFP-1A-CH
|ZFP-1A-CH
|Siglis
|zigfred plus smart in-wall switch
|action, linkquality
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
front_surface_enabled: Front Surface LED enabled. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
dimmer_1_enabled: Dimmer 1 enabled. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
dimmer_1_dimming_enabled: Dimmer 1 dimmable. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
dimmer_2_enabled: Dimmer 2 enabled. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
dimmer_2_dimming_enabled: Dimmer 2 dimmable. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
dimmer_3_enabled: Dimmer 3 enabled. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
dimmer_3_dimming_enabled: Dimmer 3 dimmable. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
dimmer_4_enabled: Dimmer 4 enabled. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
dimmer_4_dimming_enabled: Dimmer 4 dimmable. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
cover_1_enabled: Cover 1 enabled. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
cover_1_tilt_enabled: Cover 1 tiltable. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
cover_2_enabled: Cover 2 enabled. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
cover_2_tilt_enabled: Cover 2 tiltable. The value must be one of
auto,
true,
false
color_sync: When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
button_1_single,
button_1_double,
button_1_hold,
button_1_release,
button_2_single,
button_2_double,
button_2_hold,
button_2_release,
button_3_single,
button_3_double,
button_3_hold,
button_3_release,
button_4_single,
button_4_double,
button_4_hold,
button_4_release.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.