Siglis ZFP-1A-CH

How to use device type specific configuration

front_surface_enabled : Front Surface LED enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_1_enabled : Dimmer 1 enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_1_dimming_enabled : Dimmer 1 dimmable. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_2_enabled : Dimmer 2 enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_2_dimming_enabled : Dimmer 2 dimmable. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_3_enabled : Dimmer 3 enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_3_dimming_enabled : Dimmer 3 dimmable. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_4_enabled : Dimmer 4 enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

dimmer_4_dimming_enabled : Dimmer 4 dimmable. The value must be one of auto , true , false

cover_1_enabled : Cover 1 enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

cover_1_tilt_enabled : Cover 1 tiltable. The value must be one of auto , true , false

cover_2_enabled : Cover 2 enabled. The value must be one of auto , true , false

cover_2_tilt_enabled : Cover 2 tiltable. The value must be one of auto , true , false

color_sync : When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false