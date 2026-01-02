Model ZF24 Vendor Tuya Description Human presence sensor (millimeter wave radar) Exposes presence, distance, illuminance, move_sensitivity, presence_sensitivity, presence_timeout, detection_distance_max, state, living_room, bedroom, bathroom, sleep, radar_switch Picture

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Object distance. Value can be found in the published state on the distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Mobility sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Presence state timeout time. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is s .

Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.75 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is m .

Function. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Living room. Value can be found in the published state on the living_room property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"living_room": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON living room is ON, if OFF OFF.

Bedroom. Value can be found in the published state on the bedroom property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bedroom": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON bedroom is ON, if OFF OFF.

Bathroom. Value can be found in the published state on the bathroom property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bathroom": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON bathroom is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sleep. Value can be found in the published state on the sleep property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sleep": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON sleep is ON, if OFF OFF.