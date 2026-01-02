Tuya ZF24
|Model
|ZF24
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Human presence sensor (millimeter wave radar)
|Exposes
|presence, distance, illuminance, move_sensitivity, presence_sensitivity, presence_timeout, detection_distance_max, state, living_room, bedroom, bathroom, sleep, radar_switch
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Distance (numeric)
Object distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Move sensitivity (numeric)
Mobility sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
move_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"move_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Presence sensitivity (numeric)
Presence sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Presence timeout (numeric)
Presence state timeout time. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence_timeout property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"presence_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
s.
Detection distance max (numeric)
Maximum detection distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
detection_distance_max property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detection_distance_max": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.75 and the maximum value is
9. The unit of this value is
m.
State (binary)
Function. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Living room (binary)
Living room. Value can be found in the published state on the
living_room property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"living_room": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON living room is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Bedroom (binary)
Bedroom. Value can be found in the published state on the
bedroom property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bedroom": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON bedroom is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Bathroom (binary)
Bathroom. Value can be found in the published state on the
bathroom property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bathroom": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON bathroom is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Sleep (binary)
Sleep. Value can be found in the published state on the
sleep property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sleep": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON sleep is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Radar switch (binary)
Radar switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON radar switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.