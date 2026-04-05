Tuya ZD24_Presence_Sensor

Model ZD24_Presence_Sensor Vendor Tuya Description PIR 24GHz human presence sensor Exposes presence, illuminance, battery, motion_state, distance, init, fading_time, motion_detection_sensitivity, static_detection_sensitivity, motion_detection_mode Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Human body motion state. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , static , small , large .

Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

Initialize. Value can be found in the published state on the init property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"init": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON init is ON, if OFF OFF.

Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .

Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 .