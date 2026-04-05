Tuya ZD24_Presence_Sensor
|Model
|ZD24_Presence_Sensor
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|PIR 24GHz human presence sensor
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, battery, motion_state, distance, init, fading_time, motion_detection_sensitivity, static_detection_sensitivity, motion_detection_mode
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Motion state (enum)
Human body motion state. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
static,
small,
large.
Distance (numeric)
Target distance. Value can be found in the published state on the
distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Init (binary)
Initialize. Value can be found in the published state on the
init property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"init": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON init is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Fading time (numeric)
Presence keep time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
3600. The unit of this value is
s.
Motion detection sensitivity (numeric)
Motion detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Static detection sensitivity (numeric)
Static detection sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
static_detection_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"static_detection_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10.
Motion detection mode (enum)
Motion detection mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
motion_detection_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motion_detection_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
pir_and_radar,
only_radar,
pir_or_radar.