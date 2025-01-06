Moes ZC-LP01
|Model
|ZC-LP01
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Smart sliding window pusher
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), charging, automatic_mode, slow_stop, button_position, battery
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Charging (binary)
Whether the device is being charged via USB-C. Value can be found in the published state on the
charging property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true charging is ON, if
false OFF.
Automatic mode (binary)
When set to
ON, the device will start pushing in the same direction the window was pushed. Value can be found in the published state on the
automatic_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"automatic_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON automatic mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Slow stop (binary)
When set to
ON, the device decelerates gradually for quieter operation. Value can be found in the published state on the
slow_stop property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"slow_stop": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON slow stop is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Button position (enum)
Swaps the behavior of the device's physical buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the
button_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"button_position": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
UP,
DOWN.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.