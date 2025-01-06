Moes ZC-LP01

Model ZC-LP01 Vendor Moes Description Smart sliding window pusher Exposes cover (state, position), charging, automatic_mode, slow_stop, button_position, battery Picture

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Whether the device is being charged via USB-C. Value can be found in the published state on the charging property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true charging is ON, if false OFF.

When set to ON , the device will start pushing in the same direction the window was pushed. Value can be found in the published state on the automatic_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"automatic_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON automatic mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

When set to ON , the device decelerates gradually for quieter operation. Value can be found in the published state on the slow_stop property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"slow_stop": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON slow stop is ON, if OFF OFF.

Swaps the behavior of the device's physical buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the button_position property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"button_position": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: UP , DOWN .