AVATTO ZBTS60-01

ModelZBTS60-01
VendorAVATTO
Description1 gang switch module with backlight
Exposesswitch (state), countdown, switch_type, indicator_mode
PictureAVATTO ZBTS60-01

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Power outage memory (enum)

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, restore.

Switch type (enum)

Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, state, momentary.

Backlight mode (binary)

Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"backlight_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.