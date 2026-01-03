AVATTO ZBS16

Model ZBS16 Vendor AVATTO Description Smart Boiler Switch Exposes switch (state), energy, power, voltage, current, ac_frequency, switch_on_time, countdown, total_switch_on_time Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

ac_frequency_calibration : Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

ac_frequency_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mA .

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is Hz .

Switch on time selection. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_on_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_on_time": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , 30 minutes , 60 minutes , 90 minutes , 120 minutes , on .

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7210 . The unit of this value is seconds .