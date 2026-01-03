AVATTO ZBS16

ModelZBS16
VendorAVATTO
DescriptionSmart Boiler Switch
Exposesswitch (state), energy, power, voltage, current, ac_frequency, switch_on_time, countdown, total_switch_on_time
PictureAVATTO ZBS16

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mA.

AC frequency (numeric)

Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is Hz.

Switch on time (enum)

Switch on time selection. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_on_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_on_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 120 minutes, on.

Countdown (numeric)

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 7210. The unit of this value is seconds.

Total switch on time (numeric)

Total switch on time. Value can be found in the published state on the total_switch_on_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is minutes.