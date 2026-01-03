AVATTO ZBS16
|Model
|ZBS16
|Vendor
|AVATTO
|Description
|Smart Boiler Switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), energy, power, voltage, current, ac_frequency, switch_on_time, countdown, total_switch_on_time
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
ac_frequency_calibration: Calibrates the ac_frequency value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
ac_frequency_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for ac_frequency, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mA.
AC frequency (numeric)
Measured electrical AC frequency. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_frequency property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
Hz.
Switch on time (enum)
Switch on time selection. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_on_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_on_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
30 minutes,
60 minutes,
90 minutes,
120 minutes,
on.
Countdown (numeric)
Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
7210. The unit of this value is
seconds.
Total switch on time (numeric)
Total switch on time. Value can be found in the published state on the
total_switch_on_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
minutes.