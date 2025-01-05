Tuya ZBN-JT-63

Model ZBN-JT-63 Vendor Tuya Description Din rail switch with power monitoring Exposes switch (state), power, current, voltage, energy, power_outage_memory, fault, meter_id Picture

RMshebei zigbee circuit breaker tuya power meter 220v

Long press 15 seconds.

Remote Control ON/OFF

Reclosing

Energy Monitor

Current Litmit(1-63A adjustable)

Over current (abjustable)

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , restore .

Fault status of the device (clear = nothing). Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: clear , short_circuit_alarm , surge_alarm , overload_alarm , leakagecurr_alarm , temp_dif_fault , fire_alarm , high_power_alarm , self_test_alarm , ov_cr , unbalance_alarm , ov_vol , undervoltage_alarm , miss_phase_alarm , outage_alarm , magnetism_alarm , credit_alarm , no_balance_alarm .