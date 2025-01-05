Tuya ZBN-JT-63
|Model
|ZBN-JT-63
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Din rail switch with power monitoring
|Exposes
|switch (state), power, current, voltage, energy, power_outage_memory, fault, meter_id
|Picture
Notes
RMshebei zigbee circuit breaker tuya power meter 220v
Re-pair / starting pairing mode again
Long press 15 seconds.
Functions
- Remote Control ON/OFF
- Reclosing
- Energy Monitor
- Current Litmit(1-63A adjustable)
- Over current (abjustable)
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Energy (numeric)
Consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Power outage memory (enum)
Recover state after power outage. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_memory property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
restore.
Fault (enum)
Fault status of the device (clear = nothing). Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
clear,
short_circuit_alarm,
surge_alarm,
overload_alarm,
leakagecurr_alarm,
temp_dif_fault,
fire_alarm,
high_power_alarm,
self_test_alarm,
ov_cr,
unbalance_alarm,
ov_vol,
undervoltage_alarm,
miss_phase_alarm,
outage_alarm,
magnetism_alarm,
credit_alarm,
no_balance_alarm.
Meter id (text)
Meter ID (ID of device). Value can be found in the published state on the
meter_id property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.