# SONOFF ZBMINIR2

Model ZBMINIR2 Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart switch Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, turbo_mode, delayed_power_on_state, delayed_power_on_time, detach_relay_mode, external_trigger_mode, inching_control_set, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

# On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. If you get an UNSUPPORTED_ATTRIBUTE error, the device does not support it.. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

# Turbo mode (binary)

Enable/disable Radio power turbo mode. Value can be found in the published state on the turbo_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"turbo_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"turbo_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true turbo mode is ON, if false OFF.

# Delayed power on state (binary)

Delayed Power-on State. Value can be found in the published state on the delayed_power_on_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"delayed_power_on_state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delayed_power_on_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true delayed power on state is ON, if false OFF.

# Delayed power on time (numeric)

Delayed Power-on time. Value can be found in the published state on the delayed_power_on_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"delayed_power_on_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delayed_power_on_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 3599.5 . The unit of this value is seconds .

# Detach relay mode (binary)

Enable/Disable detach relay mode. Value can be found in the published state on the detach_relay_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detach_relay_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detach_relay_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true detach relay mode is ON, if false OFF.

# External trigger mode (enum)

External trigger mode, which can be one of edge, pulse, following(off), following(on). The appropriate triggering mode can be selected according to the type of external switch to achieve a better use experience.. Value can be found in the published state on the external_trigger_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_trigger_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_trigger_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: edge , pulse , following(off) , following(on) .

# Inching control set (composite)

Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off (turn on) after each turn on (turn off) for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_control_set": {"inching_control": VALUE, "inching_time": VALUE, "inching_mode": VALUE}}

inching_control (binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE

(binary): Enable/disable inching function. allowed values: or inching_time (numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 3599.5, unit is seconds

(numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action. min value is 0.5, max value is 3599.5, unit is seconds inching_mode (binary): Set inching off or inching on mode. allowed values: ON or OFF