SONOFF ZBMINI

Model ZBMINI Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee two way smart switch Exposes switch (state) Picture

To manually pair the device, press and hold the pairing button for approximately 5 seconds until the Zigbee LED indicator starts flashing, then release the button.

Be aware that the device also enters pairing mode automatically after a power cycle. Therefore, whenever power is restored, make sure pairing mode is active.

When switching Zigbee coordinators, the device may enter an error state—indicated by a slow blinking light (approximately one flash per second). To resolve this, power off the device for at least 10 seconds. Upon powering it back on, the device will automatically enter pairing mode.

If the ZBMINI is not easily accessible (e.g. mounted inside a wall box), it can be reset or re-paired using a Hue dimmer switch. For detailed instructions, refer to the Hue dimmer reset guide.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .