# SONOFF ZBMINI

Model ZBMINI Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee two way smart switch Exposes switch (state), linkquality Picture

# Device stuck

In case of switching the coordinators a device may stuck in error state which is indicated by slowly blinking light (about 1 flash per second). To switch a device to a pairing mode power it off for 10 sec. After power on it enters pairing mode automatically.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .