SONOFF ZBM5-3C-120

ModelZBM5-3C-120
VendorSONOFF
DescriptionZigbee smart switch
Exposesswitch (state), power_on_behavior, detach_relay_mode, action, linkquality
PictureSONOFF ZBM5-3C-120

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.