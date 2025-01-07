SONOFF ZBM5-1C-80/86

Model ZBM5-1C-80/86 Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee Smart one-channel wall switch (type 80/86). Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, device_work_mode, network_indicator, detach_relay_mode, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

The device runs as a Zigbee End device or Zigbee router.. Value can be found in the published state on the device_work_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"device_work_mode": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Zigbee end device , Zigbee router .

Network indicator settings, turn off/on the blue online status network indicator.. Value can be found in the published state on the network_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"network_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"network_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true network indicator is ON, if false OFF.

Relay separation mode. Can be used when the load is a smart device (such as smart light), when we control the wall switch, do not want to turn off the power of the smart light, but through a scene command to control the smart light on or off, then we can enable the relay separation mode.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detach_relay_mode": {"detach_relay_outlet1": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detach_relay_mode": ""} .

detach_relay_outlet1 (binary): Enable/disable detach relay. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE