SONOFF ZBM5-1C-80/86
|Model
|ZBM5-1C-80/86
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee Smart one-channel wall switch (type 80/86).
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, device_work_mode, network_indicator, detach_relay_mode, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Device work mode (enum)
The device runs as a Zigbee End device or Zigbee router.. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_work_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"device_work_mode": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Zigbee end device,
Zigbee router.
Network indicator (binary)
Network indicator settings, turn off/on the blue online status network indicator.. Value can be found in the published state on the
network_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"network_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"network_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true network indicator is ON, if
false OFF.
Detach relay mode (composite)
Relay separation mode. Can be used when the load is a smart device (such as smart light), when we control the wall switch, do not want to turn off the power of the smart light, but through a scene command to control the smart light on or off, then we can enable the relay separation mode.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"detach_relay_mode": {"detach_relay_outlet1": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"detach_relay_mode": ""}.
detach_relay_outlet1(binary): Enable/disable detach relay. allowed values:
ENABLEor
DISABLE
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
toggle.