SONOFF ZBM5-1C-120

Model ZBM5-1C-120 Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart switch Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, detach_relay_mode, action, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false