SONOFF ZBM5-1C-120
|Model
|ZBM5-1C-120
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee smart switch
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, detach_relay_mode, action, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.