Fantem ZB006-X

Model ZB006-X Vendor Fantem Description Smart dimmer module Exposes light (state, brightness), action, control_mode, switch_type, switch_status, load_detection_mode, load_type, load_dimmable, power_supply_mode, linkquality Picture

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , brightness_move_down , brightness_move_up , brightness_stop .

Control mode. Value can be found in the published state on the control_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ext_switch , remote , both .

External switch type. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unknown , toggle , momentary , rotary , auto_config .

External switch status. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -10000 and the maximum value is 10000 .

Load detection mode. Value can be found in the published state on the load_detection_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"load_detection_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: none , first_power_on , every_power_on .

Load type. Value can be found in the published state on the load_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unknown , resistive_capacitive , unknown , detecting .

Load dimmable. Value can be found in the published state on the load_dimmable property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unknown , dimmable , not_dimmable .

Power supply mode. Value can be found in the published state on the power_supply_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unknown , no_neutral , with_neutral .