Fantem ZB006-X
|Model
|ZB006-X
|Vendor
|Fantem
|Description
|Smart dimmer module
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), action, control_mode, switch_type, switch_status, load_detection_mode, load_type, load_dimmable, power_supply_mode, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_stop.
Control_mode (enum)
Control mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
control_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"control_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ext_switch,
remote,
both.
Switch_type (enum)
External switch type. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unknown,
toggle,
momentary,
rotary,
auto_config.
Switch_status (numeric)
External switch status. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-10000 and the maximum value is
10000.
Load_detection_mode (enum)
Load detection mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
load_detection_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"load_detection_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
none,
first_power_on,
every_power_on.
Load_type (enum)
Load type. Value can be found in the published state on the
load_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown,
resistive_capacitive,
unknown,
detecting.
Load_dimmable (enum)
Load dimmable. Value can be found in the published state on the
load_dimmable property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown,
dimmable,
not_dimmable.
Power_supply_mode (enum)
Power supply mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_supply_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unknown,
no_neutral,
with_neutral.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.