Fantem ZB006-X

ModelZB006-X
VendorFantem
DescriptionSmart dimmer module
Exposeslight (state, brightness), action, control_mode, switch_type, switch_status, load_detection_mode, load_type, load_dimmable, power_supply_mode, linkquality
PictureFantem ZB006-X

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Transition

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3}, {"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.

Moving/stepping

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

  • move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0.
  • step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff/brightness_step_onoff

{
  "brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
  "brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
  "brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, brightness_move_down, brightness_move_up, brightness_stop.

Control_mode (enum)

Control mode. Value can be found in the published state on the control_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ext_switch, remote, both.

Switch_type (enum)

External switch type. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: unknown, toggle, momentary, rotary, auto_config.

Switch_status (numeric)

External switch status. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is -10000 and the maximum value is 10000.

Load_detection_mode (enum)

Load detection mode. Value can be found in the published state on the load_detection_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"load_detection_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: none, first_power_on, every_power_on.

Load_type (enum)

Load type. Value can be found in the published state on the load_type property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unknown, resistive_capacitive, unknown, detecting.

Load_dimmable (enum)

Load dimmable. Value can be found in the published state on the load_dimmable property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unknown, dimmable, not_dimmable.

Power_supply_mode (enum)

Power supply mode. Value can be found in the published state on the power_supply_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unknown, no_neutral, with_neutral.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.