Fantem ZB003-X

Model ZB003-X Vendor Fantem Description 4 in 1 multi sensor Exposes occupancy, tamper, illuminance_lux, illuminance, temperature, humidity, battery, voltage, battery2, illuminance_calibration, temperature_calibration, humidity_calibration, reporting_enable, reporting_time, led_enable, pir_enable, sensitivity, keep_time, linkquality Picture

# Setting device options

Setting options (e.g. illuminance_calibration ) is only possible when the device is powered via an USB cable.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Remaining battery 2 in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Illuminance calibration in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 20 .

Temperature calibration (-2.0...2.0). Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 .

Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -15 and the maximum value is 15 .

Enable reporting. Value can be found in the published state on the reporting_enable property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reporting_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true reporting_enable is ON, if false OFF.

Reporting interval in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the reporting_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"reporting_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1440 .

Enable LED. Value can be found in the published state on the led_enable property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true led_enable is ON, if false OFF.

Enable PIR sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the pir_enable property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pir_enable": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true pir_enable is ON, if false OFF.

PIR sensor sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

PIR keep time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the keep_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keep_time": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 30 , 60 , 120 , 240 , 480 .