Notes
Pairing
You have 3 possibilities of pairing:
- With Chacon/DiO radio controller (remote, switch…)
- With DiO mobile app via Bluetooth
- With Zigbee
- You can pair a DiO controller and Zigbee on the same device.
- You can pair a DiO controller and mobile app on the same device.
- But you cannot pair mobile app and Zigbee on the same device
Calibration
- Open the roller shutter entirely
- Activate calibration mode
- Close the shutter by pushing the "close" button every 0.5 seconds until the shutter is totally closed
- Exit calibration mode (now the closing time is set)
- Activate calibration mode again
- Open the shutter by pushing the "open" button every 0.5 seconds until the shutter is totally open
- Exit calibration mode (now the opening time is set, calibration is done)
Caution: In calibration mode, any shutter movement command lasts 1 second maximum. For continuous movement, the Zigbee Down/Close command must be sent approximately every 0.5 seconds.