You have 3 possibilities of pairing:

With Chacon/DiO radio controller (remote, switch…)

With DiO mobile app via Bluetooth

With Zigbee

You can pair a DiO controller and Zigbee on the same device.

You can pair a DiO controller and mobile app on the same device.

But you cannot pair mobile app and Zigbee on the same device

Open the roller shutter entirely Activate calibration mode Close the shutter by pushing the "close" button every 0.5 seconds until the shutter is totally closed Exit calibration mode (now the closing time is set) Activate calibration mode again Open the shutter by pushing the "open" button every 0.5 seconds until the shutter is totally open Exit calibration mode (now the opening time is set, calibration is done)

Caution: In calibration mode, any shutter movement command lasts 1 second maximum. For continuous movement, the Zigbee Down/Close command must be sent approximately every 0.5 seconds.