Lutron Z3-1BRL

Model Z3-1BRL Vendor Lutron Description Aurora smart bulb dimmer Exposes action, brightness, linkquality Picture

# Enter pairing mode

Enter pairing mode by quickly double tapping the dimmer button.

# Factory reset

If the dimmer was previously paired to another hub, you will need to factory reset it using the following procedure:

Quickly tap the dimmer button 3x On the third tap, continue holding until the LED begins to blink Quickly tap the dimmer button 3 more times

See this configuration guide open in new window for more information.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: brightness .

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.