Lutron Z3-1BRL
|Model
|Z3-1BRL
|Vendor
|Lutron
|Description
|Aurora smart bulb dimmer
|Exposes
|action, brightness, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Enter pairing mode
Enter pairing mode by quickly double tapping the dimmer button.
Factory reset
If the dimmer was previously paired to another hub, you will need to factory reset it using the following procedure:
- Quickly tap the dimmer button 3x
- On the third tap, continue holding until the LED begins to blink
- Quickly tap the dimmer button 3 more times
See this configuration guide for more information.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
brightness.
Brightness (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.