Zigbee2MQTT

Lutron Z3-1BRL

ModelZ3-1BRL
VendorLutron
DescriptionAurora smart bulb dimmer
Exposesaction, brightness, linkquality
PictureLutron Z3-1BRL

Notes

Enter pairing mode

Enter pairing mode by quickly double tapping the dimmer button.

Factory reset

If the dimmer was previously paired to another hub, you will need to factory reset it using the following procedure:

  1. Quickly tap the dimmer button 3x
  2. On the third tap, continue holding until the LED begins to blink
  3. Quickly tap the dimmer button 3 more times

See this configuration guideopen in new window for more information.

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: brightness.

Brightness (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.