Lutron Z3-1BRL

Model Z3-1BRL Vendor Lutron Description Aurora smart bulb dimmer Exposes brightness, battery, action Picture

For new devices:

Quickly double tap the dimmer button.

For previously paired devices:

Quickly tap the dimmer button 4x. On the fourth tap, hold until the LED begins to blink. Immediately, quickly tap the dimmer button 3 more times.

See this configuration guide for more information.

If a red light flashes, the battery is low and must be replaced before pairing.

When binding this device to a device, the dimmer creates a group and associates the targeted device with the group. This dimmer cannot directly control devices that do not support groups. The dimmer also cannot be bound to a group through the Binding tab in Zigbee2MQTT, even though it uses groups under the hood.

The dial has been observed creating groups with id 0x2fed / 12269 . Consider creating that group in Zigbee2MQTT to avoid accidentally creating a conflicting group. If a device is having difficulty with the binding procedure, this can also be used as a workaround to enable direct control of the device.

If you suspect your dial is using a different group ID, you can find it by following these steps:

Enable debug logging and restarting Zigbee2MQTT. Open the Clusters tab in the Zigbee2MQTT web interface for a device that has been bound to the dimmer. Find the endpoint number that contains the genGroups cluster. Open the dev console tab, and enter the number from step 3 under Execute Command . Enter 2 for the command (which corresponds to Get Group Membership ). Enter {"groupcount": 0, "grouplist": []} for the Payload and click Execute . In the debug logs, you will see a line with commandGetMembershipRsp and the array of group IDs as grouplist , in decimal format. You can now turn off debug logging and restart Zigbee2MQTT.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Value can be found in the published state on the brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .