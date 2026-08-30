Tuya YSR-MINI-Z
|Model
|YSR-MINI-Z
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|2 in 1 dimming remote control and scene control
|Exposes
|battery, operation_mode, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the on (
1) and off (
0) buttons for approximately 10 seconds until the indicator light flashes rapidly.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Operation mode (enum)
Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
command,
event.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_stop,
color_temperature_step_down,
color_temperature_step_up,
1_single,
1_double,
1_hold,
2_single,
2_double,
2_hold,
3_single,
3_double,
3_hold,
4_single,
4_double,
4_hold.