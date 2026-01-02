Yale YRL256 TS

Model YRL256 TS Vendor Yale Description Assure lock Exposes battery, lock (state, lock_state), pin_code, action_source_name, action_user, auto_relock_time, sound_volume, action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

expose_pin : Expose pin of this lock in the published payload (default false). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked , locked , unlocked .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "user_type": VALUE, "user_enabled": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pin_code": ""} .

user (numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for

(numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for user_type (enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values: unrestricted , year_day_schedule , week_day_schedule , master , non_access

(enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values: , , , , user_enabled (binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values: true or false

(binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values: or pin_code (numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode to null to clear

Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_source_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: keypad , rfid , manual , rf .

ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_user property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The number of seconds to wait after unlocking a lock before it automatically locks again. 0=disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_relock_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auto_relock_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_relock_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the sound_volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound_volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: silent_mode , low_volume , high_volume .