Yale YRD430-BLE

Model YRD430-BLE Vendor Yale Description Assure lock 2 Exposes lock (state, lock_state), battery, pin_code, action, action_source_name, action_user, auto_relock_time, sound_volume, battery_low, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

expose_pin : Expose pin of this lock in the published payload (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked , locked , unlocked .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pin_code": {"user": VALUE, "user_type": VALUE, "user_enabled": VALUE, "pin_code": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pin_code": ""} .

user (numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for

(numeric): User ID to set or clear the pincode for user_type (enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values: unrestricted , year_day_schedule , week_day_schedule , master , non_access

(enum): Type of user, unrestricted: owner (default), (year|week)_day_schedule: user has ability to open lock based on specific time period, master: user has ability to both program and operate the door lock, non_access: user is recognized by the lock but does not have the ability to open the lock allowed values: , , , , user_enabled (binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values: true or false

(binary): Whether the user is enabled/disabled allowed values: or pin_code (numeric): Pincode to set, set pincode to null to clear

Triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unknown , lock , unlock , lock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id , lock_failure_invalid_schedule , unlock_failure_invalid_pin_or_id , unlock_failure_invalid_schedule , one_touch_lock , key_lock , key_unlock , auto_lock , schedule_lock , schedule_unlock , manual_lock , manual_unlock , non_access_user_operational_event .

Source of the triggered action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_source_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: keypad , rfid , manual , rf .

ID of user that triggered the action on the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the action_user property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The number of seconds to wait after unlocking a lock before it automatically locks again. 0=disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_relock_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auto_relock_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_relock_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is s .

Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the sound_volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound_volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: silent_mode , low_volume , high_volume .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.