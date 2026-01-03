Yandex YNDX-00591
|Model
|YNDX-00591
|Vendor
|Yandex
|Description
|Window cover
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), cover_mode, velocity, max_position, min_position
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Cover mode (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_mode": {"reversed": VALUE, "calibration": VALUE, "maintenance": VALUE, "led": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cover_mode": ""}.
reversed(binary): Reversal of the motor rotating direction allowed values:
trueor
false
calibration(binary): Set the cover calibration mode allowed values:
trueor
false
maintenance(binary): Set the cover maintenance mode, enabling will disable the cover motor allowed values:
trueor
false
led(binary): Set the LED allowed values:
trueor
false
Velocity (enum)
Velocity. Value can be found in the published state on the
velocity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"velocity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"velocity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
slow,
normal,
fast.
Max position (numeric)
Max position. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_position property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_position": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Min position (numeric)
Min position. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_position property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_position": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.