Tuya Y1_IN
|Model
|Y1_IN
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart human presence sensor 24G
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance_lux, keep_sensitivity, trigger_sensitivity, fading_time, target_distance, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (lux) (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Keep sensitivity (numeric)
Keep sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
keep_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keep_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10.
Trigger sensitivity (numeric)
Trigger sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
trigger_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"trigger_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
Fading time (numeric)
Presence timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
s.
Target distance (numeric)
Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_distance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.