Tuya Y1_IN

ModelY1_IN
VendorTuya
DescriptionSmart human presence sensor 24G
Exposespresence, illuminance_lux, keep_sensitivity, trigger_sensitivity, fading_time, target_distance, linkquality
PictureTuya Y1_IN

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (lux) (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Keep sensitivity (numeric)

Keep sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the keep_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keep_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10.

Trigger sensitivity (numeric)

Trigger sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the trigger_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20.

Fading time (numeric)

Presence timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is s.

Target distance (numeric)

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is m.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.