Tuya Y1_IN

Model Y1_IN Vendor Tuya Description Smart human presence sensor 24G Exposes presence, illuminance_lux, keep_sensitivity, trigger_sensitivity, fading_time, target_distance, linkquality

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Keep sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the keep_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keep_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 .

Trigger sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the trigger_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .

Presence timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is s .

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .