Universal Electronics Inc XHK1-UE
|Model
|XHK1-UE
|Vendor
|Universal Electronics Inc
|Description
|Xfinity security keypad
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, occupancy, battery_low, tamper, presence, contact, temperature, action_code, action_transaction, action_zone, action, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Arming/Disarming from the server
To set arming mode publish the following payload to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set topic:
{
"arm_mode": {
"mode": "arm_all_zones"
}
}
Valid
mode values as per ZCL specifications are
disarm,
arm_day_zones,
arm_night_zones,
arm_all_zones,
exit_delay,
entry_delay,
not_ready,
in_alarm,
arming_stay,
arming_night,
arming_away.
Arming/Disarming from the keypad
When an attempt to set arm mode is done on the keypad, Zigbee2MQTT will publish the following payload to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME:
{
"action": "arm_all_zones", // This is the example
"action_code": "123", // The code being entered
"action_zone": 0, // The zone being armed (always 0)
"action_transaction": 99 // The transaction number
}
The automation server must validate the request and send a notification to the keypad, confirming or denying the request.
Do so by sending the following payload to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set:
{
"arm_mode": {
"transaction": 99, // Transaction number (this must be the same as the keypad request `action_transaction`)
"mode": "arm_all_zones" // Mode (this must be the same as the keypad request `action`)
}
}
Valid
mode values are
disarm,
arm_day_zones,
arm_night_zones,
arm_all_zones,
invalid_code,
not_ready,
already_disarmed
The automation server must follow the notification with an actual change to the correct arm mode. For the example above, the server should respond with
exit_delay, count the elapsed time (e.g 30 secs), then change mode again to
arm_all_zones (see "Arming/Disarming from the server" section above)
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
occupancy_timeout: Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default 90 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery_low (binary)
Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery_low is ON, if
false OFF.
Tamper (binary)
Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the
tamper property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true tamper is ON, if
false OFF.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
false contact is ON, if
true OFF.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Action_code (numeric)
Pin code introduced.. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action_transaction (numeric)
Last action transaction number.. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_transaction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action_zone (text)
Alarm zone. Default value 0. Value can be found in the published state on the
action_zone property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
disarm,
arm_day_zones,
identify,
arm_night_zones,
arm_all_zones,
exit_delay,
emergency.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.