TuYa XFY-CGQ-ZIGB
|Model
|XFY-CGQ-ZIGB
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Illuminance sensor
|Exposes
|illuminance_lux, brightness_state, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_lux_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for illuminance_lux, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Illuminance_lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Brightness_state (enum)
Brightness state. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high,
strong.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.