Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa XFY-CGQ-ZIGB

ModelXFY-CGQ-ZIGB
VendorTuYa
DescriptionIlluminance sensor
Exposesilluminance_lux, brightness_state, linkquality
PictureTuYa XFY-CGQ-ZIGB

Options

  • illuminance_lux_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for illuminance_lux, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Illuminance_lux (numeric)

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Brightness_state (enum)

Brightness state. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, middle, high, strong.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.