Tuya XFY-CGQ-ZIGB

ModelXFY-CGQ-ZIGB
VendorTuya
DescriptionIlluminance sensor
Exposesilluminance, brightness_state
PictureTuya XFY-CGQ-ZIGB

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Brightness state (enum)

Brightness state. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: low, middle, high, strong.