Tuya XFY-CGQ-ZIGB
|Model
|XFY-CGQ-ZIGB
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Illuminance sensor
|Exposes
|illuminance, brightness_state
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Brightness state (enum)
Brightness state. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
low,
middle,
high,
strong.