TuYa XFY-CGQ-ZIGB

Model XFY-CGQ-ZIGB Vendor TuYa Description Illuminance sensor Exposes illuminance_lux, brightness_state, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_lux_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for illuminance_lux, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Brightness state. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: low , middle , high , strong .