TuYa XFY-CGQ-ZIGB

Model XFY-CGQ-ZIGB Vendor Tuya Description Illuminance sensor Exposes illuminance, brightness_state Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .