Wenzhi WZ-M100-W

Model WZ-M100-W Vendor Wenzhi Description Human presence sensor Exposes illuminance_lux, presence, target_distance, radar_sensitivity, minimum_range, maximum_range, detection_delay, fading_time, linkquality Picture

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

# Target distance (numeric)

Distance to target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

# Radar sensitivity (numeric)

sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9 .

# Minimum range (numeric)

Minimum range. Value can be found in the published state on the minimum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.5 . The unit of this value is m .

# Maximum range (numeric)

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the maximum_range property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximum_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.5 . The unit of this value is m .

# Detection delay (numeric)

Detection delay. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_delay property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is s .

# Fading time (numeric)

Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 1500 . The unit of this value is s .