Xiaomi WXKG20LM
|Model
|WXKG20LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara E1 wireless mini switch
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, action, device_temperature, power_outage_count, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single,
double,
hold,
release.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.