# Xiaomi WXKG20LM

Model WXKG20LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara E1 wireless mini switch Exposes battery, voltage, action, device_temperature, power_outage_count, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , double , hold , release .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.