Zigbee2MQTT

Xiaomi WXKG20LM

ModelWXKG20LM
VendorXiaomi
DescriptionAqara E1 wireless mini switch
Exposesbattery, voltage, action, device_temperature, power_outage_count, linkquality
PictureXiaomi WXKG20LM

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Voltage (numeric)

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is mV.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, double, hold, release.

Device_temperature (numeric)

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Power_outage_count (numeric)

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.