# Xiaomi WXCJKG13LM

Model WXCJKG13LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara Opple switch 3 bands Exposes battery, voltage, action, operation_mode, power_outage_count, linkquality Picture

# Pairing Instructions

Press and hold the button on the backside of the device until the blue light starts blinking, release it and the pairing should begin.

By default the switch is bound to the coordinator but this device can also be used to directly control other lights and switches in the network.

First unbind it from the coordinator, then you can bind it to any other device or group. (see ../guide/usage/binding.md )

Now change the operation mode of the device, by default it is in event mode, but when binding we need to change it to command mode. To do this send to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set payload {"operation_mode": "command"} , right before doing this make sure to wakeup the device.

As the device is sleeping by default, you need to wake it up after sending the bind/unbind command by pressing the reset button once.

When bound to a lamp, the behavior is as follows (for WXCJKG11LM Aqara Opple switch 1 band):

left click: turn off

right click: turn on

left double click: light dim down (by steps of 33%)

right double click: light dim up (by steps of 33%)

long left click: warm white

long right click: cold white

How to use device type specific configuration

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: button_1_hold , button_1_release , button_1_single , button_1_double , button_1_triple , button_2_hold , button_2_release , button_2_single , button_2_double , button_2_triple , button_3_hold , button_3_release , button_3_single , button_3_double , button_3_triple , button_4_hold , button_4_release , button_4_single , button_4_double , button_4_triple , button_5_hold , button_5_release , button_5_single , button_5_double , button_5_triple , button_6_hold , button_6_release , button_6_single , button_6_double , button_6_triple .

Operation mode, select "command" to enable bindings (wake up the device before changing modes!). Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: command , event .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.