Model WXCJKG13LM Vendor Aqara Description Opple wireless switch (triple band) Exposes battery, voltage, operation_mode, power_outage_count, action Picture

Press and hold the button on the backside of the device until the blue light starts blinking; release it, and the pairing should begin.

By default, the device is bound to the coordinator, but it can also be used to directly control other lights and switches in the network (see guide on binding).

Note that this device can only be bound to one device or group at a time.

For proper commands, you will need to change the operation mode of the device; by default, it is in event mode, but when binding, we need to change it to command mode. To do this, send the {"operation_mode": "command"} payload to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set (or use the operation_mode parameter in the GUI). Right before doing this, make sure to wake up the device.

As the device is sleeping by default, you need to wake it up after sending the bind/unbind command by pressing the reset button once.

When endpoint 1 is bound to a light or a group of lights, the behavior is as follows (for a triple band model):

Button Click Action Comment Top, Left Single, Double, Long Turn off Using the commandOff command Top, Right Single, Double, Long Turn on Using the commandOn command Middle, Left Single, Double Step down the brightness In steps of 85 points (33%), using the step command Middle, Right Single, Double Step up the brightness In steps of 85 points (33%), using the step command Middle, Left Long Smoothly decrease the brightness In steps of 15 points (around 6%), using the commandMove command (sends the commandStop command, on button release) Middle, Right Long Smoothly increase the brightness In steps of 15 points (around 6%), using the commandMove command (sends the commandStop command, on button release) Bottom, Left Single, Double Step color the temperature down In steps of 69 mired, using the stepColorTemp command (make it warmer) Bottom, Right Single, Double Step color the temperature up In steps of 69 mired, using the stepColorTemp command (make it colder) Bottom, Left Double Smoothly decrease the color temperature In steps of 15 mired, using the commandMoveColorTemp command (make it warmer) Bottom, Right Double Smoothly increase the color temperature In steps of 15 mired, using the commandMoveColorTemp command (make it colder)

All devices in the Opple line share the same internal design. First, you will need to remove the wireless switch part from its mount. Then use a long and thin object (preferably a plastic spudger, as the plastic is soft) to unclip the front button(s) from the frame by reaching underneath and carefully prying up. For the triple-band model, removing the side buttons will help with the center one. After removing buttons, the black frame must be unscrewed using a small Phillips screwdriver and then unclipped from the device case on the sides. When the logic board is exposed, simply remove it and turn it upside down, where a single CR2032 battery is located. Be careful with the logic board removed, as it also holds a small pairing button in place on the other side.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Operation mode, select "command" to enable bindings (wake up the device before changing modes!). Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: command , event .

Number of power outages. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.