Aqara WXCJKG11LM
|Model
|WXCJKG11LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Opple wireless switch (single band)
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, operation_mode, action
|Picture
Notes
Pairing Instructions
Press and hold the button on the backside of the device until the blue light starts blinking; release it, and the pairing should begin.
Binding
By default, the device is bound to the coordinator, but it can also be used to directly control other lights and switches in the network (see guide on binding).
Note that this device can only be bound to one device or group at a time.
For proper commands, you will need to change the operation mode of the device; by default, it is in
event mode, but when binding, we need to change it to
command mode. To do this, send the
{"operation_mode": "command"} payload to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set (or use the
operation_mode parameter in the GUI). Right before doing this, make sure to wake up the device.
As the device is sleeping by default, you need to wake it up after sending the bind/unbind command by pressing the reset button once.
When endpoint
1 is bound to a light or a group of lights, the behavior is as follows (for a single band model):
|Button
|Click
|Action
|Comment
|Left
|Single
|Turn off
|Using the
commandOff command
|Right
|Single
|Turn on
|Using the
commandOn command
|Left
|Double
|Step down the brightness
|In steps of 85 points (33%), using the
step command
|Right
|Double
|Step up the brightness
|In steps of 85 points (33%), using the
step command
|Left
|Long
|Step the color temperature down
|In steps of 69 mired using the
stepColorTemp command (make it warmer)
|Right
|Long
|Step the color temperature up
|In steps of 69 mired using the
stepColorTemp command (make it colder)
Battery Replacement
All devices in the Opple line share the same internal design. First, you will need to remove the wireless switch part from its mount. Then use a long and thin object (preferably a plastic spudger, as the plastic is soft) to unclip the front button(s) from the frame by reaching underneath and carefully prying up. For the triple-band model, removing the side buttons will help with the center one. After removing buttons, the black frame must be unscrewed using a small Phillips screwdriver and then unclipped from the device case on the sides. When the logic board is exposed, simply remove it and turn it upside down, where a single CR2032 battery is located. Be careful with the logic board removed, as it also holds a small pairing button in place on the other side.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Operation mode (enum)
Operation mode, select "command" to enable bindings (wake up the device before changing modes!). Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
command,
event.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
button_1_hold,
button_1_release,
button_1_single,
button_1_double,
button_1_triple,
button_2_hold,
button_2_release,
button_2_single,
button_2_double,
button_2_triple.