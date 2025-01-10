Aqara WT-A03E

ModelWT-A03E
VendorAqara
DescriptionRadiator thermostat W600
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint), temperature_setpoint_hold, temperature_setpoint_hold_duration, max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, calibrate, calibrated, state, valve_detection, display_flip, helper, window_detection, child_lock, away_preset_temperature, identify
PictureAqara WT-A03E

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, occupied_heating_setpoint.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.8 with a step size of 0.1.

Temperature setpoint hold (binary)

Prevent changes. false = run normally. true = prevent from making changes.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true temperature setpoint hold is ON, if false OFF.

Temperature setpoint hold duration (numeric)

Period in minutes for which the setpoint hold will be active (65535 - forever). Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_setpoint_hold_duration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_setpoint_hold_duration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535.

Max heat setpoint limit (numeric)

Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Min heat setpoint limit (numeric)

Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Calibrate (enum)

Calibrates the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrate property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibrate": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: start.

Calibrated (enum)

State of calibrate. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrated property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibrated": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not_ready, ready, error, in_progress.

State (binary)

Enabling termostat. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Valve detection (binary)

Determines if temperature control abnormalities should be detected. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_detection property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_detection": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON valve detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Display flip (binary)

Display flip. Value can be found in the published state on the display_flip property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_flip": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_flip": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON display flip is ON, if OFF OFF.

Helper (binary)

Schedule helper. Value can be found in the published state on the helper property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"helper": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"helper": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON helper is ON, if OFF OFF.

Window detection (binary)

Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_detection": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON window detection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Away preset temperature (numeric)

Away preset temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the away_preset_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"away_preset_temperature": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_preset_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is °C.

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.