# Xiaomi WSDCGQ01LM

Model WSDCGQ01LM Vendor Xiaomi Description MiJia temperature & humidity sensor Exposes battery, temperature, humidity, voltage, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi YTC4042GL, Xiaomi YTC4007CN, Xiaomi YTC4018CN

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking). The reset button is the small button on the 'top' of the device. After this the device will automatically join.

# Troubleshooting: device stops sending messages/disconnects from network

Since Xiaomi devices do not fully comply to the Zigbee standard, it sometimes happens that they disconnect from the network. Most of the times this happens because of the following reasons:

Device has a weak signal, you can see the signal quality in the published messages as linkquality . A linkquality < 20 is considered weak.

. A linkquality < 20 is considered weak. Low battery voltage, this can even happen when the battery still appears full. Try a different battery.

The device is connected through a router which cannot deal with Xiaomi devices. This is known to happen devices from: Centralite, General Electric, Iris, Ledvance, Legrand, OSRAM, Sylvania, SmartThings, Securifi. A possible solution is to connect the device directly to the central coordinator by pushing the reset button while being physically close to it.

More detailed information about this can be found here open in new window.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .