ADEO WSD005

Model WSD005 Vendor ADEO Description ENKI LEXMAN motor for roller shutler Exposes cover (state, position) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false