Xiaomi WS-USC04
|Model
|WS-USC04
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara smart wall switch (neutral, double rocker)
|Exposes
|switch (state), operation_mode, power_outage_count, device_temperature, flip_indicator_light, power, energy, voltage, power_outage_memory, action, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch (top endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_top property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_top": "ON"},
{"state_top": "OFF"} or
{"state_top": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_top": ""}.
Switch (bottom endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_bottom property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_bottom": "ON"},
{"state_bottom": "OFF"} or
{"state_bottom": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_bottom": ""}.
Operation_mode (enum, top endpoint)
Decoupled mode for top button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_top property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_top": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_top": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_relay,
decoupled.
Operation_mode (enum, bottom endpoint)
Decoupled mode for bottom button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_bottom property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_bottom": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_bottom": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
control_relay,
decoupled.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Flip_indicator_light (binary)
After turn on, the indicator light turns on while switch is off, and vice versa. Value can be found in the published state on the
flip_indicator_light property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"flip_indicator_light": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"flip_indicator_light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON flip_indicator_light is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power_outage_memory (binary)
Enable/disable the power outage memory, this recovers the on/off mode after power failure. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_memory property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_outage_memory": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true power_outage_memory is ON, if
false OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
single_top,
single_bottom,
single_both,
double_top,
double_bottom,
double_both.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.