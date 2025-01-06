Aqara WS-K03E
|Model
|WS-K03E
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Light Switch H2 US (2 Buttons, 2 Channels)
|Exposes
|power, switch (state), device_temperature, power_outage_count, power_on_behavior, operation_mode, lock_relay, led_disabled_night, flip_indicator_light, mode_switch, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Switch (up endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_up property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_up": "ON"},
{"state_up": "OFF"} or
{"state_up": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_up": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (down endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_down property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_down": "ON"},
{"state_down": "OFF"} or
{"state_down": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_down": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Power on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
previous,
off,
inverted.
Operation mode (enum, up endpoint)
Decoupled mode for up button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_up property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_up": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_up": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
decoupled,
control_relay.
Operation mode (enum, down endpoint)
Decoupled mode for down button. Value can be found in the published state on the
operation_mode_down property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"operation_mode_down": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"operation_mode_down": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
decoupled,
control_relay.
Lock relay (binary, up endpoint)
Locks up relay and prevents it from operating. Value can be found in the published state on the
lock_relay_up property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lock_relay_up": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lock_relay_up": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true lock relay is ON, if
false OFF.
Lock relay (binary, down endpoint)
Locks down relay and prevents it from operating. Value can be found in the published state on the
lock_relay_down property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lock_relay_down": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lock_relay_down": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true lock relay is ON, if
false OFF.
Led disabled night (binary)
Enables/disables LED indicator at night. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_disabled_night property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_disabled_night": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_disabled_night": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true led disabled night is ON, if
false OFF.
Flip indicator light (binary)
After turn on, the indicator light turns on while switch is off, and vice versa. Value can be found in the published state on the
flip_indicator_light property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"flip_indicator_light": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"flip_indicator_light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON flip indicator light is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Mode switch (enum)
Anti flicker mode can be used to solve blinking issues of some lights. Quick mode makes the device respond faster.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_switch property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mode_switch": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_switch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
quick_mode,
anti_flicker_mode.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hold_up,
hold_down,
single_up,
single_down,
double_up,
double_down,
release_up,
release_down.