Model WS-EUK01 Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara smart wall switch H1 EU (no neutral, single rocker) Exposes switch (state), action, power_outage_memory, flip_indicator_light, led_disabled_night, power_outage_count, device_temperature, operation_mode, mode_switch, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the button on the device for +- 10 seconds (until the blue light starts blinking and stops blinking), release and wait.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: single , double .

Enable/disable the power outage memory, this recovers the on/off mode after power failure. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true power_outage_memory is ON, if false OFF.

After turn on, the indicator light turns on while switch is off, and vice versa. Value can be found in the published state on the flip_indicator_light property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"flip_indicator_light": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"flip_indicator_light": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON flip_indicator_light is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable/disable the LED at night. Value can be found in the published state on the led_disabled_night property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_disabled_night": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_disabled_night": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true led_disabled_night is ON, if false OFF.

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Decoupled mode. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: control_relay , decoupled .

Anti flicker mode can be used to solve blinking issues of some lights.Quick mode makes the device respond faster.. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_switch property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode_switch": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_switch": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: anti_flicker_mode , quick_mode .