Smartwings WM25L-Z
|Model
|WM25L-Z
|Vendor
|Smartwings
|Description
|Roller shade
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), battery, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the button on the motor head for 6 seconds until the motor feedback twice then release the button. The red led light on indicate to enter the pairing mode.
End Position
The roller blind maximum extension can be set by moving the blind to the desired position and then double pressing the up or down button. To reset the end position so you can define a newer more extended end position, open the blind fully. Then double press the up or down button. You can now set the blind extension again.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.