Smartwings WM25L-Z

Model WM25L-Z Vendor Smartwings Description Roller shade Exposes cover (state, position), battery, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the button on the motor head for 6 seconds until the motor feedback twice then release the button. The red led light on indicate to enter the pairing mode.

# End Position

The roller blind maximum extension can be set by moving the blind to the desired position and then double pressing the up or down button. To reset the end position so you can define a newer more extended end position, open the blind fully. Then double press the up or down button. You can now set the blind extension again.

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .