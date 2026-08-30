Smartwings WM25L-Z

Model WM25L-Z Vendor Smartwings Description Roller shade Exposes cover (state, position), battery Picture

Press and hold the button on the motor head for 6 seconds until the motor feedback twice then release the button. The red led light on indicate to enter the pairing mode.

The roller blind maximum extension can be set by moving the blind to the desired position and then double pressing the up or down button. To reset the end position so you can define a newer more extended end position, open the blind fully. Then double press the up or down button. You can now set the blind extension again.

If the unit is shipped with the open and close actions swapped (where OPEN causes the shade to lengthen instead of shorten?), it can be reversed with the included remote. To reverse the open/close behavior:

open the back of the remote and press the P (program buttom) once - the motor will activate once briefly press and hold the UP and DOWN arrow buttons on the remote briefly until you hear the motor activate once briefly the open/close behavior should now be reversed

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position and state, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .