Zigbee2MQTT

Schneider Electric WDE002906/MEG5001-0300

ModelWDE002906/MEG5001-0300
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser wireless switch 1-gang or 2-gang
Exposesbattery, switch_actions, action, linkquality
PictureSchneider Electric WDE002906/MEG5001-0300

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Switch actions (enum, right endpoint)

Set Switch Action for right Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_right property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_right": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_right": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: light, light_opposite, dimmer, dimmer_opposite, standard_shutter, standard_shutter_opposite, schneider_shutter, schneider_shutter_opposite, scene, toggle_light, toggle_dimmer, alternate_light, alternate_dimmer, not_used.

Switch actions (enum, left endpoint)

Set Switch Action for left Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_left property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_left": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_left": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: light, light_opposite, dimmer, dimmer_opposite, standard_shutter, standard_shutter_opposite, schneider_shutter, schneider_shutter_opposite, scene, toggle_light, toggle_dimmer, alternate_light, alternate_dimmer, not_used.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_right, on_left, off_right, off_left, toggle_right, toggle_left, brightness_move_to_level_right, brightness_move_to_level_left, brightness_move_up_right, brightness_move_up_left, brightness_move_down_right, brightness_move_down_left, brightness_step_up_right, brightness_step_up_left, brightness_step_down_right, brightness_step_down_left, brightness_stop_right, brightness_stop_left.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.