# Schneider Electric WDE002906/MEG5001-0300

Model WDE002906/MEG5001-0300 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser wireless switch 1-gang or 2-gang Exposes battery, switch_actions, action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Switch actions (enum, right endpoint)

Set Switch Action for right Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_right property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_right": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_right": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: light , light_opposite , dimmer , dimmer_opposite , standard_shutter , standard_shutter_opposite , schneider_shutter , schneider_shutter_opposite , scene , toggle_light , toggle_dimmer , alternate_light , alternate_dimmer , not_used .

# Switch actions (enum, left endpoint)

Set Switch Action for left Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_left property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_left": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_left": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: light , light_opposite , dimmer , dimmer_opposite , standard_shutter , standard_shutter_opposite , schneider_shutter , schneider_shutter_opposite , scene , toggle_light , toggle_dimmer , alternate_light , alternate_dimmer , not_used .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on_right , on_left , off_right , off_left , toggle_right , toggle_left , brightness_move_to_level_right , brightness_move_to_level_left , brightness_move_up_right , brightness_move_up_left , brightness_move_down_right , brightness_move_down_left , brightness_step_up_right , brightness_step_up_left , brightness_step_down_right , brightness_step_down_left , brightness_stop_right , brightness_stop_left .