Schneider Electric WDE002906/MEG5001-0300
|Model
|WDE002906/MEG5001-0300
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser wireless switch 1-gang or 2-gang
|Exposes
|battery, switch_actions, action, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Switch actions (enum, right endpoint)
Set Switch Action for right Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_right property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_right": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_right": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
light,
light_opposite,
dimmer,
dimmer_opposite,
standard_shutter,
standard_shutter_opposite,
schneider_shutter,
schneider_shutter_opposite,
scene,
toggle_light,
toggle_dimmer,
alternate_light,
alternate_dimmer,
not_used.
Switch actions (enum, left endpoint)
Set Switch Action for left Button.. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_left property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_left": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_left": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
light,
light_opposite,
dimmer,
dimmer_opposite,
standard_shutter,
standard_shutter_opposite,
schneider_shutter,
schneider_shutter_opposite,
scene,
toggle_light,
toggle_dimmer,
alternate_light,
alternate_dimmer,
not_used.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on_right,
on_left,
off_right,
off_left,
toggle_right,
toggle_left,
brightness_move_to_level_right,
brightness_move_to_level_left,
brightness_move_up_right,
brightness_move_up_left,
brightness_move_down_right,
brightness_move_down_left,
brightness_step_up_right,
brightness_step_up_left,
brightness_step_down_right,
brightness_step_down_left,
brightness_stop_right,
brightness_stop_left.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.