Long press the O button until Jn is displayed and then release the button to initiate joining.

NOTE: If you have already paired your thermostat, and want to change the preset mode during the current pairing process, you will need to perform a factory reset. Otherwise, the thermostat will be paired with the previous preset mode.

# Resetting device

# Soft reset

Press and hold the O touch button > 20 s. The thermostat flashes “Sr”, indicating soft reset, and it is selected when the button is released. The ‘Sr’ will flash to confirm the soft rest.

A soft reset will:

Delete all cloud and account details maintained by the device to allow re-registration.

Revert to the default setpoint in manual control.

Maintain all Factory settings e.g. MAC address.

Maintain the installer configuration of the device to ensure proper functioning until and after rejoining/re-registration.

# Factory reset

In reset selection, press and hold the O touch button until thermostat flashes “Fr”, indicating factory reset, and it is selected when the button is released. The ‘Fr’ will flash on the matrix display to confirm the factory reset and the thermostat resets to factory defaults and after 5 s it returns to preset.

A factory reset will:

Delete all configuration data.

Delete all schedules information.

Revert to the default setpoint in manual control.

Maintain all Factory settings e.g. MAC address.

# Program mode preset

Modes P1-P6 are room control modes 4...30 C Modes P7-P8 are floor control modes 10...40 C

P1 - Heat Pump/Oil Boiler P2 - Hydronic Radiator/Gas Boiler P3 - Hydronic Underfloor P4 - Electrical Radiator P5 - Electrical Underfloor (Without floor limits) P6 - Electrical Underfloor (With floor limits) P7 - Hydronic Underfloor P8 - Electrical Underfloor P9 - Regulator Mode (output displayed is based on percentage)

# Available sensor types