Schneider Electric WDE002386
|Model
|WDE002386
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Push button dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness, level_config), ballast_minimum_level, ballast_maximum_level, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness,
level_config.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Ballast_minimum_level (numeric)
Specifies the minimum light output of the ballast. Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_minimum_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_minimum_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_minimum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
Ballast_maximum_level (numeric)
Specifies the maximum light output of the ballast. Value can be found in the published state on the
ballast_maximum_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ballast_maximum_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ballast_maximum_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.