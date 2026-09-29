Wirenboard WB-MSW-ZIGBEE v.4
|Model
|WB-MSW-ZIGBEE v.4
|Vendor
|Wirenboard
|Description
|Wall-mounted multi sensor
|Exposes
|switch (state), activity_led, uart_connection, temperature, temperature_offset, humidity, th_heater, co2, illuminance, occupancy, occupancy_sensitivity, occupancy_level, occupancy_timeout, noise, noise_detect_level, noise_detected, noise_timeout, voc, uart_baud_rate
|Picture
Notes
Description
Wiren Board WB-MSW v.4 — hybrid digital sensor of motion, temperature, humidity, illumination, noise, CO2 and VOC level. It is equipped with the IR blaster (and the receiver for learning). Designed for climate control in residential and office premises.
Switch endpoints
The device always exposes 3 on/off endpoints named
l1,
l2 and
l3. The first two of them only work if illuminance + IR blaster addon is installed. Their functions as follows:
l1– controls blinking red led
l2– controls blinking green led
l3– controls buzzer
Warning, the installed buzzer is very loud.
Configuring IR
The sensor contains 80 banks for storing IR commands. Training takes place through the built-in IR receiver.
By publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured.
Start learn to ROM
Request:
{
"learn_start": {
"rom":0
}
}
rom: Memory cell number (from 0 to 79)
Stop learn to ROM
Request:
{
"learn_stop": {
"rom":0
}
}
rom: Memory cell number (from 0 to 79)
Play from ROM
Request:
{
"play_store": {
"rom":0
}
}
rom: Memory cell number (from 0 to 79)
Clear all ROM's
Request:
{
"clear_store": {}
}
Start learn to RAM
Request:
{
"learn_start": {
"rom":0
}
}
Stop learn to RAM
Request:
{
"learn_ram_stop": {}
}
Play from RAM
Request:
{
"play_ram": {}
}
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
co2_calibration: Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voc_calibration: Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be sent after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l3": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Activity led (binary, indicator endpoint)
Controls green activity LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
activity_led_indicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"activity_led_indicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"activity_led_indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true activity led is ON, if
false OFF.
Uart connection (binary)
Indicates whether the device is communicating with sensors via UART. Value can be found in the published state on the
uart_connection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"uart_connection": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true uart connection is ON, if
false OFF.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature offset (numeric)
Self-heating compensation. The compensation value is subtracted from the measured temperature (default: 0). Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Th heater (binary)
Turn on when working in conditions of high humidity (more than 70 %, RH) or condensation, if the sensor shows 0 or 100 %.. Value can be found in the published state on the
th_heater property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"th_heater": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"th_heater": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true th heater is ON, if
false OFF.
CO2 (numeric)
Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the
co2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"co2": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppm.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. 0 = too low to be measured. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Occupancy sensitivity (numeric)
If the sensor is triggered by the slightest movement, reduce the sensitivity, otherwise increase it (default: 50). Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_sensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000.
Occupancy level (numeric)
Measured occupancy level. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_level": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
Occupancy timeout (numeric)
Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default: 60). Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
s.
Noise (numeric)
Measured noise level. Value can be found in the published state on the
noise property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"noise": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
dBA.
Noise detect level (numeric)
The minimum noise level at which the detector will work (default: 50). Value can be found in the published state on the
noise_detect_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"noise_detect_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"noise_detect_level": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
150. The unit of this value is
dBA.
Noise detected (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected noise. Value can be found in the published state on the
noise_detected property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"noise_detected": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true noise detected is ON, if
false OFF.
Noise timeout (numeric)
Time in seconds after which noise is cleared after detecting it (default: 60). Value can be found in the published state on the
noise_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"noise_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"noise_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
2000. The unit of this value is
s.
VOC (numeric)
Measured VOC level. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voc": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
µg/m³.
Uart baud rate (enum)
UART baud rate. Value can be found in the published state on the
uart_baud_rate property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"uart_baud_rate": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"uart_baud_rate": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
9600,
19200,
38400,
57600,
115200.