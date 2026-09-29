Wirenboard WB-MSW-ZIGBEE v.4

Model WB-MSW-ZIGBEE v.4 Vendor Wirenboard Description Wall-mounted multi sensor Exposes switch (state), activity_led, uart_connection, temperature, temperature_offset, humidity, th_heater, co2, illuminance, occupancy, occupancy_sensitivity, occupancy_level, occupancy_timeout, noise, noise_detect_level, noise_detected, noise_timeout, voc, uart_baud_rate Picture

Wiren Board WB-MSW v.4 — hybrid digital sensor of motion, temperature, humidity, illumination, noise, CO2 and VOC level. It is equipped with the IR blaster (and the receiver for learning). Designed for climate control in residential and office premises.

The device always exposes 3 on/off endpoints named l1 , l2 and l3 . The first two of them only work if illuminance + IR blaster addon is installed. Their functions as follows:

l1 – controls blinking red led

– controls blinking red led l2 – controls blinking green led

– controls blinking green led l3 – controls buzzer

Warning, the installed buzzer is very loud.

The sensor contains 80 banks for storing IR commands. Training takes place through the built-in IR receiver.

By publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured.

Request:

{ "learn_start" : { "rom" : 0 } }

rom : Memory cell number (from 0 to 79)

Request:

{ "learn_stop" : { "rom" : 0 } }

rom : Memory cell number (from 0 to 79)

Request:

{ "play_store" : { "rom" : 0 } }

rom : Memory cell number (from 0 to 79)

Request:

{ "clear_store" : { } }

Request:

{ "learn_start" : { "rom" : 0 } }

Request:

{ "learn_ram_stop" : { } }

Request:

{ "play_ram" : { } }

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

co2_calibration : Calibrates the co2 value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voc_calibration : Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be sent after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of numbers.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls green activity LED. Value can be found in the published state on the activity_led_indicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"activity_led_indicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"activity_led_indicator": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true activity led is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is communicating with sensors via UART. Value can be found in the published state on the uart_connection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"uart_connection": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true uart connection is ON, if false OFF.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Self-heating compensation. The compensation value is subtracted from the measured temperature (default: 0). Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Turn on when working in conditions of high humidity (more than 70 %, RH) or condensation, if the sensor shows 0 or 100 %.. Value can be found in the published state on the th_heater property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"th_heater": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"th_heater": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true th heater is ON, if false OFF.

Measured value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured illuminance. 0 = too low to be measured. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

If the sensor is triggered by the slightest movement, reduce the sensitivity, otherwise increase it (default: 50). Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000 .

Measured occupancy level. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_level": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default: 60). Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is s .

Measured noise level. Value can be found in the published state on the noise property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"noise": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is dBA .

The minimum noise level at which the detector will work (default: 50). Value can be found in the published state on the noise_detect_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"noise_detect_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"noise_detect_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 150 . The unit of this value is dBA .

Indicates whether the device detected noise. Value can be found in the published state on the noise_detected property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"noise_detected": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true noise detected is ON, if false OFF.

Time in seconds after which noise is cleared after detecting it (default: 60). Value can be found in the published state on the noise_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"noise_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"noise_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is s .

Measured VOC level. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voc": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is µg/m³ .