Wirenboard WB-MSW-ZIGBEE v.4

Wiren Board WB-MSW v.4 — hybrid digital sensor of temperature, humidity, illumination, noise, CO2 and VOC level. It is equipped with the IR blaster (and the receiver for learning). Designed for climate control in residential and office premises.

# Configuring IR

The sensor contains 80 banks for storing IR commands. Training takes place through the built-in IR receiver.

By publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured.

# Start learn to ROM

Request:

{ "learn_start" : { "rom" : 0 } }

rom : Memory cell number (from 0 to 79)

# Stop learn to ROM

Request:

{ "learn_stop" : { "rom" : 0 } }

rom : Memory cell number (from 0 to 79)

# Play from ROM

Request:

{ "play_store" : { "rom" : 0 } }

rom : Memory cell number (from 0 to 79)

# Clear all ROM's

Request:

{ "clear_store" : { } }

# Start learn to RAM

Request:

{ "learn_start" : { "rom" : 0 } }

# Stop learn to RAM

Request:

{ "learn_ram_stop" : { } }

# Play from RAM

Request: