Model WB-MSW-ZIGBEE v.3 Vendor Sprut.device Description Wall-mounted Zigbee sensor Exposes temperature, illuminance, illuminance_lux, humidity, occupancy, occupancy_level, co2, voc, noise, noise_detected, switch (state), noise_timeout, occupancy_timeout, temperature_offset, occupancy_sensitivity, noise_detect_level, co2_autocalibration, co2_manual_calibration, th_heater, linkquality Picture

Wiren Board WB-MSW v.3 — hybrid digital sensor of temperature, humidity, illumination, noise, CO2 and VOC level. It is equipped with the IR blaster (and the receiver for learning). Designed for climate control in residential and office premises.

# Configuring IR

The sensor contains 32 banks for storing IR commands. Training takes place through the built-in IR receiver.

By publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set various device attributes can be configured.

# Start learn to ROM

Request:

{ "learn_start" : { "rom" : 0 } }

rom : Memory cell number (from 0 to 31)

# Stop learn to ROM

Request:

{ "learn_stop" : { "rom" : 0 } }

rom : Memory cell number (from 0 to 31)

# Play from ROM

Request:

{ "play_store" : { "rom" : 0 } }

rom : Memory cell number (from 0 to 31)

# Clear all ROM's

Request:

{ "clear_store" : { } }

# Start learn to RAM

Request:

{ "learn_start" : { "rom" : 0 } }

# Stop learn to RAM

Request:

{ "learn_ram_stop" : { } }

# Play from RAM

Request:

{ "play_ram" : { } }

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

illuminance_lux_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Raw measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Measured illuminance in lux. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_lux property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

The measured occupancy value. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The measured CO2 (carbon dioxide) value. Value can be found in the published state on the co2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppm .

Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppb .

The measured noise value. Value can be found in the published state on the noise property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is dBA .

Indicates whether the device detected noise. Value can be found in the published state on the noise_detected property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true noise_detected is ON, if false OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l3": ""} .

Time in seconds after which noise is cleared after detecting it (default: 60). Value can be found in the published state on the noise_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"noise_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"noise_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is s .

Time in seconds after which occupancy is cleared after detecting it (default: 60). Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000 . The unit of this value is s .

Self-heating compensation. The compensation value is subtracted from the measured temperature. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

If the sensor is triggered by the slightest movement, reduce the sensitivity, otherwise increase it (default: 50). Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupancy_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 2000 .

The minimum noise level at which the detector will work (default: 50). Value can be found in the published state on the noise_detect_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"noise_detect_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"noise_detect_level": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 150 . The unit of this value is dBA .

Automatic calibration of the CO2 sensor. If ON, the CO2 sensor will automatically calibrate every 7 days. (MH-Z19B sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the co2_autocalibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_autocalibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_autocalibration": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , ON .

Ventilate the room for 20 minutes, turn on manual calibration, and turn it off after one second. After about 5 minutes the CO2 sensor will show 400ppm. Calibration completed. (MH-Z19B sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the co2_manual_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"co2_manual_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"co2_manual_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , ON .

Turn on when working in conditions of high humidity (more than 70 %, RH) or condensation, if the sensor shows 0 or 100 %.. Value can be found in the published state on the th_heater property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"th_heater": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"th_heater": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , ON .