# Inovelli VZM36

Model VZM36 Vendor Inovelli Description Fan canopy module Exposes light (state, brightness), fan (state, mode), breeze mode, dimmingSpeedUpRemote_1, rampRateOffToOnRemote_1, dimmingSpeedDownRemote_1, rampRateOnToOffRemote_1, minimumLevel_1, maximumLevel_1, autoTimerOff_1, defaultLevelRemote_1, stateAfterPowerRestored_1, higherOutputInNonNeutral_1, quickStartLightTime_1, quickStartLightLevel_1, smartBulbMode_1, ledColorWhenOn_1, ledIntensityWhenOn_1, outputMode_1, dimmingSpeedUpRemote_2, rampRateOffToOnRemote_2, dimmingSpeedDownRemote_2, rampRateOnToOffRemote_2, minimumLevel_2, maximumLevel_2, autoTimerOff_2, defaultLevelRemote_2, stateAfterPowerRestored_2, quickStartFan_2, smartBulbMode_2, outputMode_2, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

# On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"} . To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""} . To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: low , smart , medium , high , on .

# Breeze mode (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"breezeMode": {"speed1": VALUE, "time1": VALUE, "speed2": VALUE, "time2": VALUE, "speed3": VALUE, "time3": VALUE, "speed4": VALUE, "time4": VALUE, "speed5": VALUE, "time5": VALUE}}

speed1 (enum): Step 1 Speed allowed values: low , medium , high

time1 (numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 1 min value is 1, max value is 80

(numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 1 min value is 1, max value is 80 speed2 (enum): Step 2 Speed allowed values: low , medium , high

time2 (numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 2 min value is 1, max value is 80

(numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 2 min value is 1, max value is 80 speed3 (enum): Step 3 Speed allowed values: low , medium , high

time3 (numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 3 min value is 1, max value is 80

(numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 3 min value is 1, max value is 80 speed4 (enum): Step 4 Speed allowed values: low , medium , high

time4 (numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 4 min value is 1, max value is 80

(numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 4 min value is 1, max value is 80 speed5 (enum): Step 5 Speed allowed values: low , medium , high

time5 (numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 5 min value is 1, max value is 80

# DimmingSpeedUpRemote 1 (numeric)

This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 25 (2.5s). Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedUpRemote_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpRemote_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpRemote_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

# RampRateOffToOnRemote 1 (numeric)

This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOffToOnRemote_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOffToOnRemote_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOffToOnRemote_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

# DimmingSpeedDownRemote 1 (numeric)

This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedDownRemote_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownRemote_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownRemote_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

# RampRateOnToOffRemote 1 (numeric)

This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled from the hub. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOnToOffRemote_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOnToOffRemote_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOnToOffRemote_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

# MinimumLevel 1 (numeric)

The minimum level that the dimmer allows the bulb to be dimmed to. Useful when the user has an LED bulb that does not turn on or flickers at a lower level.. Value can be found in the published state on the minimumLevel_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"minimumLevel_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimumLevel_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 253 .

# MaximumLevel 1 (numeric)

The maximum level that the dimmer allows the bulb to be dimmed to.Useful when the user has an LED bulb that reaches its maximum level before the dimmer value of 99 or when the user wants to limit the maximum brightness.. Value can be found in the published state on the maximumLevel_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"maximumLevel_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximumLevel_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 254 .

# AutoTimerOff 1 (numeric)

Automatically turns the light off after this many seconds. When the light is turned on a timer is started. When the timer expires, the light is turned off. 0 = Auto off is disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the autoTimerOff_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"autoTimerOff_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"autoTimerOff_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 32767 . The unit of this value is seconds . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Disabled .

# DefaultLevelRemote 1 (numeric)

Default level for the light when it is turned on from the hub. A setting of 255 means that the light will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLevelRemote_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLevelRemote_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLevelRemote_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

# StateAfterPowerRestored 1 (numeric)

The state the light should return to when power is restored after power failure. 0 = off, 1-254 = level, 255 = previous.. Value can be found in the published state on the stateAfterPowerRestored_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"stateAfterPowerRestored_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"stateAfterPowerRestored_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

# HigherOutputInNonNeutral 1 (enum)

Increase level in non-neutral mode. Value can be found in the published state on the higherOutputInNonNeutral_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"higherOutputInNonNeutral_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"higherOutputInNonNeutral_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled (default) , Enabled .

# QuickStartLightTime 1 (numeric)

Duration of full power output while lamp tranisitions from Off to On. In 60th of second. 0 = disable, 1 = 1/60s, 60 = 1s. Value can be found in the published state on the quickStartLightTime_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"quickStartLightTime_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quickStartLightTime_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 .

# QuickStartLightLevel 1 (numeric)

Level of power output during Quick Start Light time (P34).. Value can be found in the published state on the quickStartLightLevel_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"quickStartLightLevel_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quickStartLightLevel_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

# SmartBulbMode 1 (enum)

For use with Smart Bulbs that need constant power and are controlled via commands rather than power.. Value can be found in the published state on the smartBulbMode_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smartBulbMode_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smartBulbMode_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Smart Bulb Mode .

# LedColorWhenOn 1 (numeric)

Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledColorWhenOn_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledColorWhenOn_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledColorWhenOn_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Red , Orange , Yellow , Green , Cyan , Blue , Violet , Pink , White .

# LedIntensityWhenOn 1 (numeric)

Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledIntensityWhenOn_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOn_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOn_1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

# OutputMode 1 (enum)

Use device as a Dimmer or an On/Off switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the outputMode_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outputMode_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"outputMode_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Dimmer , On/Off .

# DimmingSpeedUpRemote 2 (numeric)

This changes the speed that the fan ramps up when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the fan immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 25 (2.5s). Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedUpRemote_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpRemote_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpRemote_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

# RampRateOffToOnRemote 2 (numeric)

This changes the speed that the fan turns on when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the fan immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOffToOnRemote_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOffToOnRemote_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOffToOnRemote_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

# DimmingSpeedDownRemote 2 (numeric)

This changes the speed that the fan ramps down when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the fan immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedDownRemote_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownRemote_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownRemote_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

# RampRateOnToOffRemote 2 (numeric)

This changes the speed that the fan turns off when controlled from the hub. A setting of 'instant' turns the fan immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOnToOffRemote_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOnToOffRemote_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOnToOffRemote_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

# MinimumLevel 2 (numeric)

The minimum level that the fan can be set to.. Value can be found in the published state on the minimumLevel_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"minimumLevel_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimumLevel_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 253 .

# MaximumLevel 2 (numeric)

The maximum level that the fan can be set to.. Value can be found in the published state on the maximumLevel_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"maximumLevel_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximumLevel_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 254 .

# AutoTimerOff 2 (numeric)

Automatically turns the fan off after this many seconds. When the fan is turned on a timer is started. When the timer expires, the switch is turned off. 0 = Auto off is disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the autoTimerOff_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"autoTimerOff_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"autoTimerOff_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 32767 . The unit of this value is seconds . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Disabled .

# DefaultLevelRemote 2 (numeric)

Default level for the fan when it is turned on from the hub. A setting of 255 means that the fan will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLevelRemote_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLevelRemote_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLevelRemote_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

# StateAfterPowerRestored 2 (numeric)

The state the fan should return to when power is restored after power failure. 0 = off, 1-254 = level, 255 = previous.. Value can be found in the published state on the stateAfterPowerRestored_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"stateAfterPowerRestored_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"stateAfterPowerRestored_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

# QuickStartFan 2 (numeric)

Duration of full power output while fan tranisitions from Off to On. In 60th of second. 0 = disable, 1 = 1/60s, 60 = 1s. Value can be found in the published state on the quickStartFan_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"quickStartFan_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quickStartFan_2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 .

# SmartBulbMode 2 (enum)

For use with Smart Fans that need constant power and are controlled via commands rather than power.. Value can be found in the published state on the smartBulbMode_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smartBulbMode_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smartBulbMode_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Smart Fan Mode .

# OutputMode 2 (enum)

Use device as a Dimmer or an On/Off switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the outputMode_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outputMode_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"outputMode_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Dimmer , On/Off .