Inovelli VZM36
|Model
|VZM36
|Vendor
|Inovelli
|Description
|Fan canopy module
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), fan (state, mode), breeze mode, dimmingSpeedUpRemote_1, rampRateOffToOnRemote_1, dimmingSpeedDownRemote_1, rampRateOnToOffRemote_1, minimumLevel_1, maximumLevel_1, autoTimerOff_1, defaultLevelRemote_1, stateAfterPowerRestored_1, higherOutputInNonNeutral_1, quickStartLightTime_1, quickStartLightLevel_1, smartBulbMode_1, ledColorWhenOn_1, ledIntensityWhenOn_1, outputMode_1, dimmingSpeedUpRemote_2, rampRateOffToOnRemote_2, dimmingSpeedDownRemote_2, rampRateOnToOffRemote_2, minimumLevel_2, maximumLevel_2, autoTimerOff_2, defaultLevelRemote_2, stateAfterPowerRestored_2, quickStartFan_2, smartBulbMode_2, outputMode_2, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the light firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Fan
The current state of this fan is in the published state under the
fan_state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_state": "ON"} or
{"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_mode": VALUE} where
VALUE can be:
low,
smart,
medium,
high,
on.
Breeze mode (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"breezeMode": {"speed1": VALUE, "time1": VALUE, "speed2": VALUE, "time2": VALUE, "speed3": VALUE, "time3": VALUE, "speed4": VALUE, "time4": VALUE, "speed5": VALUE, "time5": VALUE}}
speed1(enum): Step 1 Speed allowed values:
low,
medium,
high
time1(numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 1 min value is 1, max value is 80
speed2(enum): Step 2 Speed allowed values:
low,
medium,
high
time2(numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 2 min value is 1, max value is 80
speed3(enum): Step 3 Speed allowed values:
low,
medium,
high
time3(numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 3 min value is 1, max value is 80
speed4(enum): Step 4 Speed allowed values:
low,
medium,
high
time4(numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 4 min value is 1, max value is 80
speed5(enum): Step 5 Speed allowed values:
low,
medium,
high
time5(numeric): Duration (s) for fan in Step 5 min value is 1, max value is 80
DimmingSpeedUpRemote 1 (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 25 (2.5s). Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedUpRemote_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpRemote_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpRemote_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOffToOnRemote 1 (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOffToOnRemote_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnRemote_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnRemote_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
DimmingSpeedDownRemote 1 (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedDownRemote_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownRemote_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownRemote_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOnToOffRemote 1 (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled from the hub. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOnToOffRemote_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffRemote_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffRemote_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
MinimumLevel 1 (numeric)
The minimum level that the dimmer allows the bulb to be dimmed to. Useful when the user has an LED bulb that does not turn on or flickers at a lower level.. Value can be found in the published state on the
minimumLevel_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"minimumLevel_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"minimumLevel_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
253.
MaximumLevel 1 (numeric)
The maximum level that the dimmer allows the bulb to be dimmed to.Useful when the user has an LED bulb that reaches its maximum level before the dimmer value of 99 or when the user wants to limit the maximum brightness.. Value can be found in the published state on the
maximumLevel_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"maximumLevel_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"maximumLevel_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
254.
AutoTimerOff 1 (numeric)
Automatically turns the light off after this many seconds. When the light is turned on a timer is started. When the timer expires, the light is turned off. 0 = Auto off is disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the
autoTimerOff_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"autoTimerOff_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"autoTimerOff_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
32767. The unit of this value is
seconds. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Disabled.
DefaultLevelRemote 1 (numeric)
Default level for the light when it is turned on from the hub. A setting of 255 means that the light will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLevelRemote_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLevelRemote_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLevelRemote_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
StateAfterPowerRestored 1 (numeric)
The state the light should return to when power is restored after power failure. 0 = off, 1-254 = level, 255 = previous.. Value can be found in the published state on the
stateAfterPowerRestored_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"stateAfterPowerRestored_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"stateAfterPowerRestored_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
HigherOutputInNonNeutral 1 (enum)
Increase level in non-neutral mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
higherOutputInNonNeutral_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"higherOutputInNonNeutral_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"higherOutputInNonNeutral_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled (default),
Enabled.
QuickStartLightTime 1 (numeric)
Duration of full power output while lamp tranisitions from Off to On. In 60th of second. 0 = disable, 1 = 1/60s, 60 = 1s. Value can be found in the published state on the
quickStartLightTime_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"quickStartLightTime_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quickStartLightTime_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60.
QuickStartLightLevel 1 (numeric)
Level of power output during Quick Start Light time (P34).. Value can be found in the published state on the
quickStartLightLevel_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"quickStartLightLevel_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quickStartLightLevel_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
SmartBulbMode 1 (enum)
For use with Smart Bulbs that need constant power and are controlled via commands rather than power.. Value can be found in the published state on the
smartBulbMode_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"smartBulbMode_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"smartBulbMode_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Smart Bulb Mode.
LedColorWhenOn 1 (numeric)
Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledColorWhenOn_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledColorWhenOn_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledColorWhenOn_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Red,
Orange,
Yellow,
Green,
Cyan,
Blue,
Violet,
Pink,
White.
LedIntensityWhenOn 1 (numeric)
Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledIntensityWhenOn_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledIntensityWhenOn_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledIntensityWhenOn_1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
OutputMode 1 (enum)
Use device as a Dimmer or an On/Off switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
outputMode_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"outputMode_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"outputMode_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Dimmer,
On/Off.
DimmingSpeedUpRemote 2 (numeric)
This changes the speed that the fan ramps up when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the fan immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 25 (2.5s). Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedUpRemote_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpRemote_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpRemote_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOffToOnRemote 2 (numeric)
This changes the speed that the fan turns on when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the fan immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOffToOnRemote_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnRemote_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnRemote_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
DimmingSpeedDownRemote 2 (numeric)
This changes the speed that the fan ramps down when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the fan immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedDownRemote_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownRemote_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownRemote_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOnToOffRemote 2 (numeric)
This changes the speed that the fan turns off when controlled from the hub. A setting of 'instant' turns the fan immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOnToOffRemote_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffRemote_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffRemote_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
MinimumLevel 2 (numeric)
The minimum level that the fan can be set to.. Value can be found in the published state on the
minimumLevel_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"minimumLevel_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"minimumLevel_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
253.
MaximumLevel 2 (numeric)
The maximum level that the fan can be set to.. Value can be found in the published state on the
maximumLevel_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"maximumLevel_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"maximumLevel_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
254.
AutoTimerOff 2 (numeric)
Automatically turns the fan off after this many seconds. When the fan is turned on a timer is started. When the timer expires, the switch is turned off. 0 = Auto off is disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the
autoTimerOff_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"autoTimerOff_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"autoTimerOff_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
32767. The unit of this value is
seconds. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Disabled.
DefaultLevelRemote 2 (numeric)
Default level for the fan when it is turned on from the hub. A setting of 255 means that the fan will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLevelRemote_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLevelRemote_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLevelRemote_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
StateAfterPowerRestored 2 (numeric)
The state the fan should return to when power is restored after power failure. 0 = off, 1-254 = level, 255 = previous.. Value can be found in the published state on the
stateAfterPowerRestored_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"stateAfterPowerRestored_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"stateAfterPowerRestored_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
QuickStartFan 2 (numeric)
Duration of full power output while fan tranisitions from Off to On. In 60th of second. 0 = disable, 1 = 1/60s, 60 = 1s. Value can be found in the published state on the
quickStartFan_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"quickStartFan_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quickStartFan_2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60.
SmartBulbMode 2 (enum)
For use with Smart Fans that need constant power and are controlled via commands rather than power.. Value can be found in the published state on the
smartBulbMode_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"smartBulbMode_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"smartBulbMode_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Smart Fan Mode.
OutputMode 2 (enum)
Use device as a Dimmer or an On/Off switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
outputMode_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"outputMode_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"outputMode_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Dimmer,
On/Off.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.