Inovelli VZM35-SN
|Model
|VZM35-SN
|Vendor
|Inovelli
|Description
|Fan controller
|Exposes
|fan (state, mode), led_effect, individual_led_effect, dimmingSpeedUpRemote, dimmingSpeedUpLocal, rampRateOffToOnRemote, rampRateOffToOnLocal, dimmingSpeedDownRemote, dimmingSpeedDownLocal, rampRateOnToOffRemote, rampRateOnToOffLocal, minimumLevel, maximumLevel, invertSwitch, autoTimerOff, defaultLevelLocal, defaultLevelRemote, stateAfterPowerRestored, loadLevelIndicatorTimeout, powerType, switchType, higherOutputInNonNeutral, internalTemperature, overheat, buttonDelay, deviceBindNumber, smartBulbMode, doubleTapUpToParam55, doubleTapDownToParam56, brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp, brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown, ledColorWhenOn, ledColorWhenOff, ledIntensityWhenOn, ledIntensityWhenOff, auxSwitchUniqueScenes, bindingOffToOnSyncLevel, localProtection, remoteProtection, outputMode, onOffLedMode, firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator, defaultLed1ColorWhenOn, defaultLed1ColorWhenOff, defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed2ColorWhenOn, defaultLed2ColorWhenOff, defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed3ColorWhenOn, defaultLed3ColorWhenOff, defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed4ColorWhenOn, defaultLed4ColorWhenOff, defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed5ColorWhenOn, defaultLed5ColorWhenOff, defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed6ColorWhenOn, defaultLed6ColorWhenOff, defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed7ColorWhenOn, defaultLed7ColorWhenOff, defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff, doubleTapClearNotifications, nonNeutralAuxMediumGear, nonNeutralAuxLowGear, fanLedLevelType, action, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Fan
The current state of this fan is in the published state under the
fan_state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_state": "ON"} or
{"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_mode": VALUE} where
VALUE can be:
low,
medium,
high,
on.
Led effect (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_effect": {"effect": VALUE, "color": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
effect(enum): Animation Effect to use for the LEDs allowed values:
off,
solid,
fast_blink,
slow_blink,
pulse,
chase,
open_close,
small_to_big,
aurora,
slow_falling,
medium_falling,
fast_falling,
slow_rising,
medium_rising,
fast_rising,
medium_blink,
slow_chase,
fast_chase,
fast_siren,
slow_siren,
clear_effect
color(numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255
level(numeric): Brightness of the LEDs max value is 100
duration(numeric): 1-60 is in seconds calculated 61-120 is in minutes calculated by(value-60) Example a value of 65 would be 65-60 = 5 minutes - 120-254 Is in hours calculated by(value-120) Example a value of 132 would be 132-120 would be 12 hours. - 255 Indefinitely max value is 255
Individual led effect (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"individual_led_effect": {"led": VALUE, "effect": VALUE, "color": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
led(enum): Individual LED to target. allowed values:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7
effect(enum): Animation Effect to use for the LED allowed values:
off,
solid,
fast_blink,
slow_blink,
pulse,
chase,
falling,
rising,
aurora,
clear_effect
color(numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255
level(numeric): Brightness of the LED max value is 100
duration(numeric): 1-60 is in seconds calculated 61-120 is in minutes calculated by(value-60) Example a value of 65 would be 65-60 = 5 minutes - 120-254 Is in hours calculated by(value-120) Example a value of 132 would be 132-120 would be 12 hours. - 255 Indefinitely max value is 255
DimmingSpeedUpRemote (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 25 (2.5s). Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedUpRemote property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpRemote": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpRemote": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
DimmingSpeedUpLocal (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedUpLocal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpLocal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpLocal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOffToOnRemote (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOffToOnRemote property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnRemote": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnRemote": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOffToOnLocal (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOffToOnLocal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnLocal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnLocal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
DimmingSpeedDownRemote (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedDownRemote property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownRemote": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownRemote": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
DimmingSpeedDownLocal (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpLocal setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedDownLocal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownLocal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownLocal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOnToOffRemote (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled from the hub. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOnToOffRemote property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffRemote": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffRemote": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOnToOffLocal (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled at the switch. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnLocal setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOnToOffLocal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffLocal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffLocal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
MinimumLevel (numeric)
1-84: The level corresponding to the fan is Low, Medium, High. 85-170: The level corresponding to the fan is Medium, Medium, High. 170-254: The level corresponding to the fan is High, High, High . Value can be found in the published state on the
minimumLevel property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"minimumLevel": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"minimumLevel": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
253.
MaximumLevel (numeric)
2-84: The level corresponding to the fan is Low, Medium, High.. Value can be found in the published state on the
maximumLevel property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"maximumLevel": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"maximumLevel": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
254.
InvertSwitch (enum)
Inverts the orientation of the switch. Useful when the switch is installed upside down. Essentially up becomes down and down becomes up.. Value can be found in the published state on the
invertSwitch property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"invertSwitch": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invertSwitch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Yes,
No.
AutoTimerOff (numeric)
Automatically turns the switch off after this many seconds. When the switch is turned on a timer is started. When the timer expires, the switch is turned off. 0 = Auto off is disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the
autoTimerOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"autoTimerOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"autoTimerOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
32767. The unit of this value is
seconds. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Disabled.
DefaultLevelLocal (numeric)
Default level for the dimmer when it is turned on at the switch. A setting of 255 means that the switch will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLevelLocal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLevelLocal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLevelLocal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLevelRemote (numeric)
Default level for the dimmer when it is turned on from the hub. A setting of 255 means that the switch will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLevelRemote property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLevelRemote": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLevelRemote": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
StateAfterPowerRestored (numeric)
The state the switch should return to when power is restored after power failure. 0 = off, 1-254 = level, 255 = previous.. Value can be found in the published state on the
stateAfterPowerRestored property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"stateAfterPowerRestored": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"stateAfterPowerRestored": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
LoadLevelIndicatorTimeout (enum)
Shows the level that the load is at for x number of seconds after the load is adjusted and then returns to the Default LED state. 0 = Stay Off, 1-10 = seconds, 11 = Stay On.. Value can be found in the published state on the
loadLevelIndicatorTimeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"loadLevelIndicatorTimeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"loadLevelIndicatorTimeout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Stay Off,
1 Second,
2 Seconds,
3 Seconds,
4 Seconds,
5 Seconds,
6 Seconds,
7 Seconds,
8 Seconds,
9 Seconds,
10 Seconds,
Stay On.
PowerType (enum)
Set the power type for the device.. Value can be found in the published state on the
powerType property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"powerType": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Non Neutral,
Neutral.
SwitchType (enum)
Set the switch configuration.. Value can be found in the published state on the
switchType property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switchType": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switchType": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Single Pole,
Aux Switch.
HigherOutputInNonNeutral (enum)
Increase level in non-neutral mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
higherOutputInNonNeutral property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"higherOutputInNonNeutral": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"higherOutputInNonNeutral": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled (default),
Enabled.
InternalTemperature (numeric)
The temperature measured by the temperature sensor inside the chip, in degrees Celsius. Value can be found in the published state on the
internalTemperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"internalTemperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
Overheat (enum)
Indicates if the internal chipset is currently in an overheated state.. Value can be found in the published state on the
overheat property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"overheat": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
No Alert,
Overheated.
ButtonDelay (enum)
This will set the button press delay. 0 = no delay (Disables Button Press Events),Default = 500ms.. Value can be found in the published state on the
buttonDelay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"buttonDelay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"buttonDelay": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0ms,
100ms,
200ms,
300ms,
400ms,
500ms,
600ms,
700ms,
800ms,
900ms.
DeviceBindNumber (numeric)
The number of devices currently bound (excluding gateways) and counts one group as two devices. Value can be found in the published state on the
deviceBindNumber property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"deviceBindNumber": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
undefined and the maximum value is
undefined.
SmartBulbMode (enum)
Use this mode to syncronize and control other fan switches or controllers.. Value can be found in the published state on the
smartBulbMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"smartBulbMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"smartBulbMode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Remote Control Mode.
DoubleTapUpToParam55 (enum)
Enable or Disable setting brightness to parameter 55 on double-tap UP.. Value can be found in the published state on the
doubleTapUpToParam55 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"doubleTapUpToParam55": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"doubleTapUpToParam55": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
DoubleTapDownToParam56 (enum)
Enable or Disable setting brightness to parameter 56 on double-tap DOWN.. Value can be found in the published state on the
doubleTapDownToParam56 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"doubleTapDownToParam56": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"doubleTapDownToParam56": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
BrightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp (numeric)
Set this level on double-tap UP (if enabled by P53).. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
254.
BrightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown (numeric)
Set this level on double-tap DOWN (if enabled by P54).. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
254.
LedColorWhenOn (numeric)
Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Red,
Orange,
Yellow,
Green,
Cyan,
Blue,
Violet,
Pink,
White.
LedColorWhenOff (numeric)
Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Red,
Orange,
Yellow,
Green,
Cyan,
Blue,
Violet,
Pink,
White.
LedIntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledIntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledIntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledIntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
LedIntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledIntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledIntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledIntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
AuxSwitchUniqueScenes (enum)
Have unique scene numbers for scenes activated with the aux switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
auxSwitchUniqueScenes property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"auxSwitchUniqueScenes": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auxSwitchUniqueScenes": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
BindingOffToOnSyncLevel (enum)
Send Move_To_Level using Default Level with Off/On to bound devices.. Value can be found in the published state on the
bindingOffToOnSyncLevel property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"bindingOffToOnSyncLevel": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bindingOffToOnSyncLevel": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
LocalProtection (enum)
Ability to control switch from the wall.. Value can be found in the published state on the
localProtection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"localProtection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"localProtection": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
RemoteProtection (enum)
Ability to control switch from the hub.. Value can be found in the published state on the
remoteProtection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"remoteProtection": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
OutputMode (enum)
Use device as a Dimmer or an On/Off switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
outputMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"outputMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"outputMode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Dimmer,
On/Off.
OnOffLedMode (enum)
When the device is in On/Off mode, use full LED bar or just one LED.. Value can be found in the published state on the
onOffLedMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"onOffLedMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"onOffLedMode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
All,
One.
FirmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator (enum)
Display progress on LED bar during firmware update.. Value can be found in the published state on the
firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
DefaultLed1ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed1ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed1ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed1ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed1ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed1ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed1ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed1ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed1IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed1IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed2ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed2ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed2ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed2ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed2ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed2ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed2ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed2ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed2IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed2IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed3ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed3ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed3ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed3ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed3ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed3ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed3ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed3ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed3IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed3IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed4ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed4ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed4ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed4ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed4ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed4ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed4ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed4ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed4IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed4IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed5ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed5ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed5ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed5ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed5ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed5ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed5ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed5ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed5IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed5IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed6ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed6ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed6ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed6ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed6ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed6ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed6ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed6ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed6IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed6IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed7ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed7ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed7ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed7ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed7ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed7ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed7ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed7ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed7IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed7IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DoubleTapClearNotifications (enum)
Double-Tap the Config button to clear notifications.. Value can be found in the published state on the
doubleTapClearNotifications property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"doubleTapClearNotifications": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"doubleTapClearNotifications": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Enabled (Default),
Disabled.
NonNeutralAuxMediumGear (numeric)
Identification value in Non-nuetral, medium gear, aux switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
nonNeutralAuxMediumGear property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"nonNeutralAuxMediumGear": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"nonNeutralAuxMediumGear": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
42 and the maximum value is
135.
NonNeutralAuxLowGear (numeric)
Identification value in Non-nuetral, low gear, aux switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
nonNeutralAuxLowGear property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"nonNeutralAuxLowGear": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"nonNeutralAuxLowGear": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
42 and the maximum value is
135.
FanLedLevelType (numeric)
Level display of the LED Strip. Value can be found in the published state on the
fanLedLevelType property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fanLedLevelType": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fanLedLevelType": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Limitless (like VZM31),
Adaptive LED.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
down_single,
up_single,
config_single,
down_release,
up_release,
config_release,
down_held,
up_held,
config_held,
down_double,
up_double,
config_double,
down_triple,
up_triple,
config_triple,
down_quadruple,
up_quadruple,
config_quadruple,
down_quintuple,
up_quintuple,
config_quintuple.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.