Inovelli VZM35-SN

Model VZM35-SN Vendor Inovelli Description Fan controller Exposes fan (state, mode), led_effect, individual_led_effect, dimmingSpeedUpRemote, dimmingSpeedUpLocal, rampRateOffToOnRemote, rampRateOffToOnLocal, dimmingSpeedDownRemote, dimmingSpeedDownLocal, rampRateOnToOffRemote, rampRateOnToOffLocal, minimumLevel, maximumLevel, invertSwitch, autoTimerOff, defaultLevelLocal, defaultLevelRemote, stateAfterPowerRestored, loadLevelIndicatorTimeout, powerType, switchType, higherOutputInNonNeutral, internalTemperature, overheat, buttonDelay, deviceBindNumber, smartBulbMode, doubleTapUpToParam55, doubleTapDownToParam56, brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp, brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown, ledColorWhenOn, ledColorWhenOff, ledIntensityWhenOn, ledIntensityWhenOff, auxSwitchUniqueScenes, bindingOffToOnSyncLevel, localProtection, remoteProtection, outputMode, onOffLedMode, firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator, defaultLed1ColorWhenOn, defaultLed1ColorWhenOff, defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed2ColorWhenOn, defaultLed2ColorWhenOff, defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed3ColorWhenOn, defaultLed3ColorWhenOff, defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed4ColorWhenOn, defaultLed4ColorWhenOff, defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed5ColorWhenOn, defaultLed5ColorWhenOff, defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed6ColorWhenOn, defaultLed6ColorWhenOff, defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed7ColorWhenOn, defaultLed7ColorWhenOff, defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff, doubleTapClearNotifications, nonNeutralAuxMediumGear, nonNeutralAuxLowGear, fanLedLevelType, action, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"} . To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""} . To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: low , medium , high , on .

# Led effect (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_effect": {"effect": VALUE, "color": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

effect (enum): Animation Effect to use for the LEDs allowed values: off , solid , fast_blink , slow_blink , pulse , chase , open_close , small_to_big , aurora , slow_falling , medium_falling , fast_falling , slow_rising , medium_rising , fast_rising , medium_blink , slow_chase , fast_chase , fast_siren , slow_siren , clear_effect

(enum): Animation Effect to use for the LEDs allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , color (numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255

(numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255 level (numeric): Brightness of the LEDs max value is 100

(numeric): Brightness of the LEDs max value is 100 duration (numeric): 1-60 is in seconds calculated 61-120 is in minutes calculated by(value-60) Example a value of 65 would be 65-60 = 5 minutes - 120-254 Is in hours calculated by(value-120) Example a value of 132 would be 132-120 would be 12 hours. - 255 Indefinitely max value is 255

# Individual led effect (composite)

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"individual_led_effect": {"led": VALUE, "effect": VALUE, "color": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

led (enum): Individual LED to target. allowed values: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7

(enum): Individual LED to target. allowed values: , , , , , , effect (enum): Animation Effect to use for the LED allowed values: off , solid , fast_blink , slow_blink , pulse , chase , falling , rising , aurora , clear_effect

(enum): Animation Effect to use for the LED allowed values: , , , , , , , , , color (numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255

(numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255 level (numeric): Brightness of the LED max value is 100

(numeric): Brightness of the LED max value is 100 duration (numeric): 1-60 is in seconds calculated 61-120 is in minutes calculated by(value-60) Example a value of 65 would be 65-60 = 5 minutes - 120-254 Is in hours calculated by(value-120) Example a value of 132 would be 132-120 would be 12 hours. - 255 Indefinitely max value is 255

This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 25 (2.5s). Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedUpRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpRemote": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedUpLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpLocal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOffToOnRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOffToOnRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOffToOnRemote": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOffToOnLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOffToOnLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOffToOnLocal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedDownRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownRemote": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpLocal setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedDownLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownLocal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled from the hub. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOnToOffRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOnToOffRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOnToOffRemote": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled at the switch. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnLocal setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOnToOffLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOnToOffLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOnToOffLocal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

1-84: The level corresponding to the fan is Low, Medium, High. 85-170: The level corresponding to the fan is Medium, Medium, High. 170-254: The level corresponding to the fan is High, High, High . Value can be found in the published state on the minimumLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"minimumLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimumLevel": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 253 .

2-84: The level corresponding to the fan is Low, Medium, High.. Value can be found in the published state on the maximumLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"maximumLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximumLevel": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 254 .

Inverts the orientation of the switch. Useful when the switch is installed upside down. Essentially up becomes down and down becomes up.. Value can be found in the published state on the invertSwitch property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"invertSwitch": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invertSwitch": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Yes , No .

Automatically turns the switch off after this many seconds. When the switch is turned on a timer is started. When the timer expires, the switch is turned off. 0 = Auto off is disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the autoTimerOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"autoTimerOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"autoTimerOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 32767 . The unit of this value is seconds . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Disabled .

Default level for the dimmer when it is turned on at the switch. A setting of 255 means that the switch will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLevelLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLevelLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLevelLocal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Default level for the dimmer when it is turned on from the hub. A setting of 255 means that the switch will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLevelRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLevelRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLevelRemote": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

The state the switch should return to when power is restored after power failure. 0 = off, 1-254 = level, 255 = previous.. Value can be found in the published state on the stateAfterPowerRestored property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"stateAfterPowerRestored": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"stateAfterPowerRestored": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Shows the level that the load is at for x number of seconds after the load is adjusted and then returns to the Default LED state. 0 = Stay Off, 1-10 = seconds, 11 = Stay On.. Value can be found in the published state on the loadLevelIndicatorTimeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"loadLevelIndicatorTimeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"loadLevelIndicatorTimeout": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Stay Off , 1 Second , 2 Seconds , 3 Seconds , 4 Seconds , 5 Seconds , 6 Seconds , 7 Seconds , 8 Seconds , 9 Seconds , 10 Seconds , Stay On .

Set the power type for the device.. Value can be found in the published state on the powerType property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"powerType": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Non Neutral , Neutral .

Set the switch configuration.. Value can be found in the published state on the switchType property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switchType": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switchType": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Single Pole , Aux Switch .

Increase level in non-neutral mode. Value can be found in the published state on the higherOutputInNonNeutral property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"higherOutputInNonNeutral": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"higherOutputInNonNeutral": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled (default) , Enabled .

The temperature measured by the temperature sensor inside the chip, in degrees Celsius. Value can be found in the published state on the internalTemperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"internalTemperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

Indicates if the internal chipset is currently in an overheated state.. Value can be found in the published state on the overheat property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"overheat": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: No Alert , Overheated .

This will set the button press delay. 0 = no delay (Disables Button Press Events),Default = 500ms.. Value can be found in the published state on the buttonDelay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"buttonDelay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"buttonDelay": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0ms , 100ms , 200ms , 300ms , 400ms , 500ms , 600ms , 700ms , 800ms , 900ms .

The number of devices currently bound (excluding gateways) and counts one group as two devices. Value can be found in the published state on the deviceBindNumber property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"deviceBindNumber": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is undefined and the maximum value is undefined .

Use this mode to syncronize and control other fan switches or controllers.. Value can be found in the published state on the smartBulbMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smartBulbMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smartBulbMode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Remote Control Mode .

Enable or Disable setting brightness to parameter 55 on double-tap UP.. Value can be found in the published state on the doubleTapUpToParam55 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"doubleTapUpToParam55": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doubleTapUpToParam55": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Enable or Disable setting brightness to parameter 56 on double-tap DOWN.. Value can be found in the published state on the doubleTapDownToParam56 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"doubleTapDownToParam56": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doubleTapDownToParam56": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Set this level on double-tap UP (if enabled by P53).. Value can be found in the published state on the brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 254 .

Set this level on double-tap DOWN (if enabled by P54).. Value can be found in the published state on the brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 .

Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Red , Orange , Yellow , Green , Cyan , Blue , Violet , Pink , White .

Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is off.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Red , Orange , Yellow , Green , Cyan , Blue , Violet , Pink , White .

Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledIntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is off.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledIntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Have unique scene numbers for scenes activated with the aux switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the auxSwitchUniqueScenes property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auxSwitchUniqueScenes": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auxSwitchUniqueScenes": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Send Move_To_Level using Default Level with Off/On to bound devices.. Value can be found in the published state on the bindingOffToOnSyncLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"bindingOffToOnSyncLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bindingOffToOnSyncLevel": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Ability to control switch from the wall.. Value can be found in the published state on the localProtection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"localProtection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"localProtection": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Ability to control switch from the hub.. Value can be found in the published state on the remoteProtection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"remoteProtection": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Use device as a Dimmer or an On/Off switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the outputMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outputMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"outputMode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Dimmer , On/Off .

When the device is in On/Off mode, use full LED bar or just one LED.. Value can be found in the published state on the onOffLedMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"onOffLedMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"onOffLedMode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: All , One .

Display progress on LED bar during firmware update.. Value can be found in the published state on the firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Double-Tap the Config button to clear notifications.. Value can be found in the published state on the doubleTapClearNotifications property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"doubleTapClearNotifications": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doubleTapClearNotifications": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Enabled (Default) , Disabled .

Identification value in Non-nuetral, medium gear, aux switch. Value can be found in the published state on the nonNeutralAuxMediumGear property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"nonNeutralAuxMediumGear": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"nonNeutralAuxMediumGear": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 42 and the maximum value is 135 .

Identification value in Non-nuetral, low gear, aux switch. Value can be found in the published state on the nonNeutralAuxLowGear property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"nonNeutralAuxLowGear": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"nonNeutralAuxLowGear": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 42 and the maximum value is 135 .

Level display of the LED Strip. Value can be found in the published state on the fanLedLevelType property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fanLedLevelType": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fanLedLevelType": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Limitless (like VZM31) , Adaptive LED .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: down_single , up_single , config_single , down_release , up_release , config_release , down_held , up_held , config_held , down_double , up_double , config_double , down_triple , up_triple , config_triple , down_quadruple , up_quadruple , config_quadruple , down_quintuple , up_quintuple , config_quintuple .