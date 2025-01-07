Inovelli VZM32-SN
|Model
|VZM32-SN
|Vendor
|Inovelli
|Description
|mmWave Zigbee Dimmer
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness), led_effect, individual_led_effect, mmwave_control_commands, dimmingSpeedUpRemote, dimmingSpeedUpLocal, rampRateOffToOnRemote, rampRateOffToOnLocal, dimmingSpeedDownRemote, dimmingSpeedDownLocal, rampRateOnToOffRemote, rampRateOnToOffLocal, invertSwitch, autoTimerOff, defaultLevelLocal, defaultLevelRemote, stateAfterPowerRestored, loadLevelIndicatorTimeout, switchType, internalTemperature, overheat, buttonDelay, deviceBindNumber, smartBulbMode, doubleTapUpToParam55, doubleTapDownToParam56, brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp, brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown, ledColorWhenOn, ledColorWhenOff, ledIntensityWhenOn, ledIntensityWhenOff, singleTapBehavior, fanControlMode, lowLevelForFanControlMode, mediumLevelForFanControlMode, highLevelForFanControlMode, ledColorForFanControlMode, auxSwitchUniqueScenes, bindingOffToOnSyncLevel, localProtection, remoteProtection, onOffLedMode, firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator, defaultLed1ColorWhenOn, defaultLed1ColorWhenOff, defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed2ColorWhenOn, defaultLed2ColorWhenOff, defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed3ColorWhenOn, defaultLed3ColorWhenOff, defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed4ColorWhenOn, defaultLed4ColorWhenOff, defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed5ColorWhenOn, defaultLed5ColorWhenOff, defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed6ColorWhenOn, defaultLed6ColorWhenOff, defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed7ColorWhenOn, defaultLed7ColorWhenOff, defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff, doubleTapClearNotifications, fanLedLevelType, minimumLevel, maximumLevel, powerType, outputMode, ledBarScaling, activePowerReports, periodicPowerAndEnergyReports, activeEnergyReports, quickStartTime, quickStartLevel, higherOutputInNonNeutral, dimmingMode, mmwaveControlWiredDevice, mmWaveRoomSizePreset, mmWaveHoldTime, mmWaveDetectSensitivity, mmWaveDetectTrigger, mmWaveTargetInfoReport, mmWaveStayLife, mmWaveVersion, mmWaveHeightMin, mmWaveHeightMax, mmWaveWidthMin, mmWaveWidthMax, mmWaveDepthMin, mmWaveDepthMax, identify, power, voltage, current, energy, illuminance, occupancy, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
identify_timeout: Sets duration of identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long device would flash). Value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be
trueor
false
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}
Led effect (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_effect": {"effect": VALUE, "color": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
effect(enum): Animation Effect to use for the LEDs allowed values:
off,
solid,
fast_blink,
slow_blink,
pulse,
chase,
open_close,
small_to_big,
aurora,
slow_falling,
medium_falling,
fast_falling,
slow_rising,
medium_rising,
fast_rising,
medium_blink,
slow_chase,
fast_chase,
fast_siren,
slow_siren,
clear_effect
color(numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255
level(numeric): Brightness of the LEDs max value is 100
duration(numeric): 1-60 is in seconds calculated 61-120 is in minutes calculated by(value-60) Example a value of 65 would be 65-60 = 5 minutes - 120-254 Is in hours calculated by(value-120) Example a value of 132 would be 132-120 would be 12 hours. - 255 Indefinitely max value is 255
Individual led effect (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"individual_led_effect": {"led": VALUE, "effect": VALUE, "color": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}
led(enum): Individual LED to target. allowed values:
1,
2,
3,
4,
5,
6,
7
effect(enum): Animation Effect to use for the LED allowed values:
off,
solid,
fast_blink,
slow_blink,
pulse,
chase,
falling,
rising,
aurora,
clear_effect
color(numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255
level(numeric): Brightness of the LED max value is 100
duration(numeric): 1-60 is in seconds calculated 61-120 is in minutes calculated by(value-60) Example a value of 65 would be 65-60 = 5 minutes - 120-254 Is in hours calculated by(value-120) Example a value of 132 would be 132-120 would be 12 hours. - 255 Indefinitely max value is 255
Mmwave control commands (composite)
Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmwave_control_commands": {"controlID": VALUE}}
controlID(enum): Which mmWave Control command to send allowed values:
set_interference,
clear_interference,
reset_detection_area,
reset_mmwave_module
DimmingSpeedUpRemote (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 25 (2.5s). Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedUpRemote property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpRemote": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpRemote": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
DimmingSpeedUpLocal (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedUpLocal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpLocal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedUpLocal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOffToOnRemote (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOffToOnRemote property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnRemote": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnRemote": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOffToOnLocal (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOffToOnLocal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnLocal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOffToOnLocal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
DimmingSpeedDownRemote (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedDownRemote property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownRemote": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownRemote": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
DimmingSpeedDownLocal (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpLocal setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingSpeedDownLocal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownLocal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dimmingSpeedDownLocal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOnToOffRemote (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled from the hub. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOnToOffRemote property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffRemote": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffRemote": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
RampRateOnToOffLocal (numeric)
This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled at the switch. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnLocal setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
rampRateOnToOffLocal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffLocal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rampRateOnToOffLocal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127.
InvertSwitch (enum)
Inverts the orientation of the switch. Useful when the switch is installed upside down. Essentially up becomes down and down becomes up.. Value can be found in the published state on the
invertSwitch property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"invertSwitch": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"invertSwitch": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Yes,
No.
AutoTimerOff (numeric)
Automatically turns the switch off after this many seconds. When the switch is turned on a timer is started. When the timer expires, the switch is turned off. 0 = Auto off is disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the
autoTimerOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"autoTimerOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"autoTimerOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
32767. The unit of this value is
seconds. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Disabled.
DefaultLevelLocal (numeric)
Default level for the load when it is turned on at the switch. A setting of 255 means that the switch will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLevelLocal property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLevelLocal": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLevelLocal": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLevelRemote (numeric)
Default level for the load when it is turned on from the hub. A setting of 255 means that the switch will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLevelRemote property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLevelRemote": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLevelRemote": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
StateAfterPowerRestored (numeric)
The state the switch should return to when power is restored after power failure. 0 = off, 1-254 = level, 255 = previous.. Value can be found in the published state on the
stateAfterPowerRestored property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"stateAfterPowerRestored": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"stateAfterPowerRestored": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
LoadLevelIndicatorTimeout (enum)
Shows the level that the load is at for x number of seconds after the load is adjusted and then returns to the Default LED state. 0 = Stay Off, 1-10 = seconds, 11 = Stay On.. Value can be found in the published state on the
loadLevelIndicatorTimeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"loadLevelIndicatorTimeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"loadLevelIndicatorTimeout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Stay Off,
1 Second,
2 Seconds,
3 Seconds,
4 Seconds,
5 Seconds,
6 Seconds,
7 Seconds,
8 Seconds,
9 Seconds,
10 Seconds,
Stay On.
SwitchType (enum)
Set the switch configuration.. Value can be found in the published state on the
switchType property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switchType": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switchType": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Single Pole,
Aux Switch.
InternalTemperature (numeric)
The temperature measured by the temperature sensor inside the chip, in degrees Celsius. Value can be found in the published state on the
internalTemperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"internalTemperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
127. The unit of this value is
°C.
Overheat (enum)
Indicates if the internal chipset is currently in an overheated state.. Value can be found in the published state on the
overheat property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"overheat": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
No Alert,
Overheated.
ButtonDelay (enum)
This will set the button press delay. 0 = no delay (Disables Button Press Events), Default = 500ms.. Value can be found in the published state on the
buttonDelay property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"buttonDelay": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"buttonDelay": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0ms,
100ms,
200ms,
300ms,
400ms,
500ms,
600ms,
700ms,
800ms,
900ms.
DeviceBindNumber (numeric)
The number of devices currently bound (excluding gateways) and counts one group as two devices. Value can be found in the published state on the
deviceBindNumber property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"deviceBindNumber": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value.
SmartBulbMode (enum)
For use with Smart Bulbs that need constant power and are controlled via commands rather than power.. Value can be found in the published state on the
smartBulbMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"smartBulbMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"smartBulbMode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Smart Bulb Mode.
DoubleTapUpToParam55 (enum)
Enable or Disable setting level to parameter 55 on double-tap UP.. Value can be found in the published state on the
doubleTapUpToParam55 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"doubleTapUpToParam55": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"doubleTapUpToParam55": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
DoubleTapDownToParam56 (enum)
Enable or Disable setting level to parameter 56 on double-tap DOWN.. Value can be found in the published state on the
doubleTapDownToParam56 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"doubleTapDownToParam56": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"doubleTapDownToParam56": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
BrightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp (numeric)
Set this level on double-tap UP (if enabled by P53). 255 = send ON command.. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
255.
BrightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown (numeric)
Set this level on double-tap DOWN (if enabled by P54). 255 = send OFF command.. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
LedColorWhenOn (numeric)
Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Red,
Orange,
Yellow,
Green,
Cyan,
Blue,
Violet,
Pink,
White.
LedColorWhenOff (numeric)
Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Red,
Orange,
Yellow,
Green,
Cyan,
Blue,
Violet,
Pink,
White.
LedIntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledIntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledIntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledIntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
LedIntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is off.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledIntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledIntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledIntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
SingleTapBehavior (enum)
Behavior of single tapping the on or off button. Old behavior turns the switch on or off. New behavior cycles through the levels set by P131-133. Down Always Off is like the new behavior but down always turns the switch off instead of going to next lower speed.. Value can be found in the published state on the
singleTapBehavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"singleTapBehavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"singleTapBehavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Old Behavior,
New Behavior,
Down Always Off.
FanControlMode (enum)
Which mode to use when binding EP3 (config button) to another device (like a fan module).. Value can be found in the published state on the
fanControlMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fanControlMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fanControlMode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Multi Tap,
Cycle.
LowLevelForFanControlMode (numeric)
Level to send to device bound to EP3 when set to low.. Value can be found in the published state on the
lowLevelForFanControlMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lowLevelForFanControlMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lowLevelForFanControlMode": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
254.
MediumLevelForFanControlMode (numeric)
Level to send to device bound to EP3 when set to medium.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mediumLevelForFanControlMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mediumLevelForFanControlMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mediumLevelForFanControlMode": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
254.
HighLevelForFanControlMode (numeric)
Level to send to device bound to EP3 when set to high.. Value can be found in the published state on the
highLevelForFanControlMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"highLevelForFanControlMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"highLevelForFanControlMode": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
254.
LedColorForFanControlMode (numeric)
LED color used to display fan control mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledColorForFanControlMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledColorForFanControlMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledColorForFanControlMode": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Red,
Orange,
Yellow,
Green,
Cyan,
Blue,
Violet,
Pink,
White.
AuxSwitchUniqueScenes (enum)
Have unique scene numbers for scenes activated with the aux switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
auxSwitchUniqueScenes property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"auxSwitchUniqueScenes": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auxSwitchUniqueScenes": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
BindingOffToOnSyncLevel (enum)
Send Move_To_Level using Default Level with Off/On to bound devices.. Value can be found in the published state on the
bindingOffToOnSyncLevel property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"bindingOffToOnSyncLevel": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"bindingOffToOnSyncLevel": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
LocalProtection (enum)
Ability to control switch from the wall.. Value can be found in the published state on the
localProtection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"localProtection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"localProtection": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
RemoteProtection (enum)
Ability to control switch from the hub.. Value can be found in the published state on the
remoteProtection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"remoteProtection": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
OnOffLedMode (enum)
When the device is in On/Off mode, use full LED bar or just one LED.. Value can be found in the published state on the
onOffLedMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"onOffLedMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"onOffLedMode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
All,
One.
FirmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator (enum)
Display progress on LED bar during firmware update.. Value can be found in the published state on the
firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Enabled.
DefaultLed1ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed1ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed1ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed1ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed1ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed1ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed1ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed1ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed1IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed1IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed2ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed2ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed2ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed2ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed2ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed2ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed2ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed2ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed2IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed2IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed3ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed3ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed3ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed3ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed3ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed3ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed3ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed3ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed3IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed3IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed4ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed4ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed4ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed4ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed4ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed4ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed4ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed4ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed4IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed4IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed5ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed5ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed5ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed5ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed5ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed5ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed5ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed5ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed5IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed5IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed6ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed6ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed6ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed6ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed6ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed6ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed6ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed6ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed6IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed6IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed7ColorWhenOn (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed7ColorWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed7ColorWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed7ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed7ColorWhenOff (numeric)
0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed7ColorWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed7ColorWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed7ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255.
DefaultLed7IntensityWhenOn (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DefaultLed7IntensityWhenOff (numeric)
Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the
defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
101.
DoubleTapClearNotifications (enum)
Double-Tap the Config button to clear notifications.. Value can be found in the published state on the
doubleTapClearNotifications property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"doubleTapClearNotifications": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"doubleTapClearNotifications": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Enabled (Default),
Disabled.
FanLedLevelType (numeric)
Level display of the LED Strip. Value can be found in the published state on the
fanLedLevelType property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fanLedLevelType": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fanLedLevelType": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Limitless (like VZM31),
Adaptive LED.
MinimumLevel (numeric)
The minimum level that the dimmer allows the bulb to be dimmed to. Useful when the user has an LED bulb that does not turn on or flickers at a lower level.. Value can be found in the published state on the
minimumLevel property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"minimumLevel": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"minimumLevel": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
MaximumLevel (numeric)
The maximum level that the dimmer allows the bulb to be dimmed to.Useful when the user has an LED bulb that reaches its maximum level before the dimmer value of 99 or when the user wants to limit the maximum brightness.. Value can be found in the published state on the
maximumLevel property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"maximumLevel": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"maximumLevel": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
255.
PowerType (enum)
Set the power type for the device.. Value can be found in the published state on the
powerType property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"powerType": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Non Neutral,
Neutral.
OutputMode (enum)
Use device as a Dimmer or an On/Off switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
outputMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"outputMode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"outputMode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Dimmer,
On/Off.
LedBarScaling (enum)
Method used for scaling.. Value can be found in the published state on the
ledBarScaling property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ledBarScaling": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ledBarScaling": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Gen3 method (VZM-style),
Gen2 method (LZW-style).
ActivePowerReports (numeric)
Percent power level change that will result in a new power report being sent. 0 = Disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the
activePowerReports property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"activePowerReports": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"activePowerReports": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
PeriodicPowerAndEnergyReports (numeric)
Time period between consecutive power & energy reports being sent (in seconds). The timer is reset after each report is sent.. Value can be found in the published state on the
periodicPowerAndEnergyReports property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"periodicPowerAndEnergyReports": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"periodicPowerAndEnergyReports": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
32767.
ActiveEnergyReports (numeric)
Energy reports Energy level change which will result in sending a new energy report.0 = disabled, 1-32767 = 0.01kWh-327.67kWh. Default setting: 10 (0.1 kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the
activeEnergyReports property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"activeEnergyReports": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"activeEnergyReports": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
32767.
QuickStartTime (numeric)
Duration of full power output while lamp transitions from Off to On. In 60th of second. 0 = disable, 1 = 1/60s, 60 = 1s. Value can be found in the published state on the
quickStartTime property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"quickStartTime": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quickStartTime": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
60.
QuickStartLevel (numeric)
Level of power output during Quick Start Light time (P23).. Value can be found in the published state on the
quickStartLevel property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"quickStartLevel": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quickStartLevel": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
254.
HigherOutputInNonNeutral (enum)
Increase level in non-neutral mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
higherOutputInNonNeutral property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"higherOutputInNonNeutral": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"higherOutputInNonNeutral": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled (default),
Enabled.
DimmingMode (enum)
Switches the dimming mode from leading edge (default) to trailing edge. 1. Trailing Edge is only available on neutral single-pole and neutral multi-way with an aux/add-on switch (multi-way with a dumb/existing switch and non-neutral setups are not supported and will default back to Leading Edge). This parameter can only be changed at the switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the
dimmingMode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dimmingMode": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Leading edge,
Trailing edge.
MmwaveControlWiredDevice (enum)
Controls whether the wired load is automatically turned on / off by the presence detector. 0 = Disabled (manual control of the load), 1 = Occupancy (default; turn on automatically with presence; turn off automatically without presence), 2 = Vacancy (does not turn on automatically; turn off automatically without presence), 3 = Wasteful Occupancy (turn on automatically with presence; does not turn off automatically), 4 = Mirrored Occupancy (turn on automatically without presence; turn off automatically with presence), 5 = Mirrored Vacancy (turn on automatically without presence; does not turn off automatically), 6 = Mirrored Wasteful Occupancy (does not turn on automatically; turns off automatically with presence).. Value can be found in the published state on the
mmwaveControlWiredDevice property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmwaveControlWiredDevice": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmwaveControlWiredDevice": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disabled,
Occupancy (default),
Vacancy,
Wasteful Occupancy,
Mirrored Occupancy,
Mirrored Vacancy,
Mirrored Wasteful Occupancy.
MmWaveRoomSizePreset (enum)
Allows selection of predefined room dimensions for mmWave sensor processing. Useful for optimizing detection zones based on installation environment. Defaults to Custom which allows for manual dimension configuration via other parameters. Options: 0=Custom (User-defined), 1=Small (X: −100 to 100, Y: 0 to 200, Z: −100 to 100), 2=Medium (X: −160 to 160, Y: 0 to 280, Z: −100 to 100), 3=Large (X: −210 to 210, Y: 0 to 360, Z: −100 to 100). Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveRoomSizePreset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveRoomSizePreset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveRoomSizePreset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Custom,
Small,
Medium,
Large.
MmWaveHoldTime (numeric)
This changes the duration, measured in seconds, after the mmWave radar detects transition from the presence of a person to their absence. Default = 10 (seconds).. Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveHoldTime property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveHoldTime": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveHoldTime": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4294967295.
MmWaveDetectSensitivity (enum)
The sensitivity of the mmWave sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveDetectSensitivity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveDetectSensitivity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveDetectSensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Low,
Medium,
High (default).
MmWaveDetectTrigger (enum)
The time from detecting a person to triggering an action.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveDetectTrigger property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveDetectTrigger": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveDetectTrigger": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Slow (5s),
Medium (1s),
Fast (0.2s, default).
MmWaveTargetInfoReport (enum)
Send target info report when bound to mmWave cluster.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveTargetInfoReport property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveTargetInfoReport": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveTargetInfoReport": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Disable (default),
Enable.
MmWaveStayLife (numeric)
The delay time of the stay area is set to 50ms when it is set to 1, to 1 second when it is set to 20, and the default value is 300, that is, 15 seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveStayLife property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveStayLife": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveStayLife": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4294967295.
MmWaveVersion (numeric)
The firmware version number of the mmWave module.. Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveVersion property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveVersion": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
4294967295.
MmWaveHeightMin (numeric)
Defines the detection area (negative values are below the switch, positive values are above). Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveHeightMin property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveHeightMin": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveHeightMin": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-600 and the maximum value is
600.
MmWaveHeightMax (numeric)
Defines the detection area (negative values are below the switch, positive values are above). Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveHeightMax property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveHeightMax": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveHeightMax": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-600 and the maximum value is
600.
MmWaveWidthMin (numeric)
Defines the detection area (negative values are left of the switch facing away from the wall, positive values are right). Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveWidthMin property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveWidthMin": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveWidthMin": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-600 and the maximum value is
600.
MmWaveWidthMax (numeric)
Defines the detection area (negative values are left of the switch facing away from the wall, positive values are right). Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveWidthMax property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveWidthMax": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveWidthMax": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-600 and the maximum value is
600.
MmWaveDepthMin (numeric)
Defines the detection area in front of the switch). Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveDepthMin property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveDepthMin": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveDepthMin": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600.
MmWaveDepthMax (numeric)
Defines the detection area in front of the switch). Value can be found in the published state on the
mmWaveDepthMax property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mmWaveDepthMax": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mmWaveDepthMax": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"occupancy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
down_single,
up_single,
config_single,
down_release,
up_release,
config_release,
down_held,
up_held,
config_held,
down_double,
up_double,
config_double,
down_triple,
up_triple,
config_triple,
down_quadruple,
up_quadruple,
config_quadruple,
down_quintuple,
up_quintuple,
config_quintuple.