Inovelli VZM31-SN

Model VZM31-SN Vendor Inovelli Description Inovelli 2-in-1 switch + dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness), power, energy, led_effect, individual_led_effect, dimmingSpeedUpRemote, dimmingSpeedUpLocal, rampRateOffToOnRemote, rampRateOffToOnLocal, dimmingSpeedDownRemote, dimmingSpeedDownLocal, rampRateOnToOffRemote, rampRateOnToOffLocal, minimumLevel, maximumLevel, invertSwitch, autoTimerOff, defaultLevelLocal, defaultLevelRemote, stateAfterPowerRestored, loadLevelIndicatorTimeout, activePowerReports, periodicPowerAndEnergyReports, activeEnergyReports, powerType, switchType, buttonDelay, smartBulbMode, ledColorWhenOn, ledColorWhenOff, ledIntensityWhenOn, ledIntensityWhenOff, localProtection, remoteProtection, outputMode, onOffLedMode, firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator, defaultLed1ColorWhenOn, defaultLed1ColorWhenOff, defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed2ColorWhenOn, defaultLed2ColorWhenOff, defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed3ColorWhenOn, defaultLed3ColorWhenOff, defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed4ColorWhenOn, defaultLed4ColorWhenOff, defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed5ColorWhenOn, defaultLed5ColorWhenOff, defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed6ColorWhenOn, defaultLed6ColorWhenOff, defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed7ColorWhenOn, defaultLed7ColorWhenOff, defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff, doubleTapUpForFullBrightness, relayClick, doubleTapClearNotifications, action, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_effect": {"effect": VALUE, "color": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

effect (enum): Animation Effect to use for the LEDs allowed values: off , solid , fast_blink , slow_blink , pulse , chase , open_close , small_to_big , aurora , slow_falling , medium_falling , fast_falling , slow_rising , medium_rising , fast_rising , medium_blink , slow_chase , fast_chase , fast_siren , slow_siren , clear_effect

(enum): Animation Effect to use for the LEDs allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , color (numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255

(numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255 level (numeric): Brightness of the LEDs max value is 100

(numeric): Brightness of the LEDs max value is 100 duration (numeric): 1-60 is in seconds calculated 61-120 is in minutes calculated by(value-60) Example a value of 65 would be 65-60 = 5 minutes - 120-254 Is in hours calculated by(value-120) Example a value of 132 would be 132-120 would be 12 hours. - 255 Indefinitely max value is 255

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"individual_led_effect": {"led": VALUE, "effect": VALUE, "color": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

led (enum): Individual LED to target. allowed values: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7

(enum): Individual LED to target. allowed values: , , , , , , effect (enum): Animation Effect to use for the LED allowed values: off , solid , fast_blink , slow_blink , pulse , chase , falling , rising , aurora , clear_effect

(enum): Animation Effect to use for the LED allowed values: , , , , , , , , , color (numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255

(numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255 level (numeric): Brightness of the LED max value is 100

(numeric): Brightness of the LED max value is 100 duration (numeric): 1-60 is in seconds calculated 61-120 is in minutes calculated by(value-60) Example a value of 65 would be 65-60 = 5 minutes - 120-254 Is in hours calculated by(value-120) Example a value of 132 would be 132-120 would be 12 hours. - 255 Indefinitely max value is 255

This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 25 (2.5s). Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedUpRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpRemote": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedUpLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpLocal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOffToOnRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOffToOnRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOffToOnRemote": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOffToOnLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOffToOnLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOffToOnLocal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedDownRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownRemote": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpLocal setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedDownLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownLocal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled from the hub. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOnToOffRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOnToOffRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOnToOffRemote": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled at the switch. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnLocal setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOnToOffLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOnToOffLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOnToOffLocal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

The minimum level that the dimmer allows the bulb to be dimmed to. Useful when the user has an LED bulb that does not turn on or flickers at a lower level.. Value can be found in the published state on the minimumLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"minimumLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimumLevel": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 253 .

The maximum level that the dimmer allows the bulb to be dimmed to.Useful when the user has an LED bulb that reaches its maximum level before the dimmer value of 99 or when the user wants to limit the maximum brightness.. Value can be found in the published state on the maximumLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"maximumLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximumLevel": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 254 .

Inverts the orientation of the switch. Useful when the switch is installed upside down. Essentially up becomes down and down becomes up.. Value can be found in the published state on the invertSwitch property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"invertSwitch": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invertSwitch": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Yes , No .

Automatically turns the switch off after this many seconds. When the switch is turned on a timer is started. When the timer expires, the switch is turned off. 0 = Auto off is disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the autoTimerOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"autoTimerOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"autoTimerOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 32767 . The unit of this value is seconds . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected: Disabled .

Default level for the dimmer when it is turned on at the switch. A setting of 255 means that the switch will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLevelLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLevelLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLevelLocal": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Default level for the dimmer when it is turned on from the hub. A setting of 255 means that the switch will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLevelRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLevelRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLevelRemote": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

The state the switch should return to when power is restored after power failure. 0 = off, 1-254 = level, 255 = previous.. Value can be found in the published state on the stateAfterPowerRestored property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"stateAfterPowerRestored": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"stateAfterPowerRestored": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Shows the level that the load is at for x number of seconds after the load is adjusted and then returns to the Default LED state. 0 = Stay Off, 1-10 = seconds, 11 = Stay On.. Value can be found in the published state on the loadLevelIndicatorTimeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"loadLevelIndicatorTimeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"loadLevelIndicatorTimeout": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Stay Off , 1 Second , 2 Seconds , 3 Seconds , 4 Seconds , 5 Seconds , 6 Seconds , 7 Seconds , 8 Seconds , 9 Seconds , 10 Seconds , Stay On .

Percent power level change that will result in a new power report being sent. 0 = Disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the activePowerReports property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"activePowerReports": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"activePowerReports": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Time period between consecutive power & energy reports being sent (in seconds). The timer is reset after each report is sent.. Value can be found in the published state on the periodicPowerAndEnergyReports property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"periodicPowerAndEnergyReports": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"periodicPowerAndEnergyReports": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 32767 .

Energy reports Energy level change which will result in sending a new energy report.0 = disabled, 1-32767 = 0.01kWh-327.67kWh. Default setting: 10 (0.1 kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the activeEnergyReports property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"activeEnergyReports": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"activeEnergyReports": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 32767 .

Set the power type for the device.. Value can be found in the published state on the powerType property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"powerType": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Non Neutral , Neutral .

Set the switch configuration.. Value can be found in the published state on the switchType property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switchType": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switchType": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Single Pole , 3-Way Dumb Switch , 3-Way Aux Switch .

This will set the button press delay. 0 = no delay (Disables Button Press Events),Default = 500ms.. Value can be found in the published state on the buttonDelay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"buttonDelay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"buttonDelay": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0ms , 100ms , 200ms , 300ms , 400ms , 500ms , 600ms , 700ms , 800ms , 900ms .

For use with Smart Bulbs that need constant power and are controlled via commands rather than power.. Value can be found in the published state on the smartBulbMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smartBulbMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smartBulbMode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Smart Bulb Mode .

Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected: Red , Orange , Yellow , Green , Cyan , Blue , Violet , Pink , White .

Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is off.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected: Red , Orange , Yellow , Green , Cyan , Blue , Violet , Pink , White .

Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledIntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is off.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledIntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Ability to control switch from the wall.. Value can be found in the published state on the localProtection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"localProtection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"localProtection": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Ability to control switch from the hub.. Value can be found in the published state on the remoteProtection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"remoteProtection": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Use device as a Dimmer or an On/Off switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the outputMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outputMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"outputMode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Dimmer , On/Off .

When the device is in On/Off mode, use full LED bar or just one LED.. Value can be found in the published state on the onOffLedMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"onOffLedMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"onOffLedMode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: All , One .

Display progress on LED bar during firmware update.. Value can be found in the published state on the firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intesity of LED strip when on. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intesity of LED strip when off. 101 = Syncronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Result of a double tap on the up button.. Value can be found in the published state on the doubleTapUpForFullBrightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"doubleTapUpForFullBrightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doubleTapUpForFullBrightness": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Button Press Event Only , Button Press Event + Set Load to 100% .

In neutral on/off setups, the default is to have a clicking sound to notify you that the relay is open or closed. You may disable this sound by creating a, “simulated” on/off where the switch only will turn onto 100 or off to 0.. Value can be found in the published state on the relayClick property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"relayClick": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relayClick": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Disabled (Click Sound On) , Enabled (Click Sound Off) .

Double-Tap the Config button to clear notifications.. Value can be found in the published state on the doubleTapClearNotifications property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"doubleTapClearNotifications": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doubleTapClearNotifications": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Enabled (Default) , Disabled .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: down_single , up_single , config_single , down_release , up_release , config_release , down_held , up_held , config_held , down_double , up_double , config_double , down_triple , up_triple , config_triple , down_quadruple , up_quadruple , config_quadruple , down_quintuple , up_quintuple , config_quintuple .