Inovelli VZM31-SN

Model VZM31-SN Vendor Inovelli Description 2-in-1 switch + dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness), led_effect, individual_led_effect, notificationComplete, dimmingSpeedUpRemote, dimmingSpeedUpLocal, rampRateOffToOnRemote, rampRateOffToOnLocal, dimmingSpeedDownRemote, dimmingSpeedDownLocal, rampRateOnToOffRemote, rampRateOnToOffLocal, invertSwitch, autoTimerOff, defaultLevelLocal, defaultLevelRemote, stateAfterPowerRestored, loadLevelIndicatorTimeout, switchType, internalTemperature, overheat, buttonDelay, deviceBindNumber, smartBulbMode, doubleTapUpToParam55, doubleTapDownToParam56, brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp, brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown, ledColorWhenOn, ledColorWhenOff, ledIntensityWhenOn, ledIntensityWhenOff, singleTapBehavior, fanControlMode, lowLevelForFanControlMode, mediumLevelForFanControlMode, highLevelForFanControlMode, ledColorForFanControlMode, auxSwitchUniqueScenes, bindingOffToOnSyncLevel, localProtection, remoteProtection, onOffLedMode, firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator, defaultLed1ColorWhenOn, defaultLed1ColorWhenOff, defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed2ColorWhenOn, defaultLed2ColorWhenOff, defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed3ColorWhenOn, defaultLed3ColorWhenOff, defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed4ColorWhenOn, defaultLed4ColorWhenOff, defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed5ColorWhenOn, defaultLed5ColorWhenOff, defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed6ColorWhenOn, defaultLed6ColorWhenOff, defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff, defaultLed7ColorWhenOn, defaultLed7ColorWhenOff, defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn, defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff, doubleTapClearNotifications, fanLedLevelType, minimumLevel, maximumLevel, powerType, outputMode, ledBarScaling, activePowerReports, periodicPowerAndEnergyReports, activeEnergyReports, quickStartTime, quickStartLevel, higherOutputInNonNeutral, dimmingMode, dimmingAlgorithm, auxDetectionLevel, dumbDetectionLevel, relayClick, identify, energy_reset, power, energy, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_effect": {"effect": "VALUE", "color": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

effect (enum): Animation Effect to use for the LEDs allowed values: off , solid , fast_blink , slow_blink , pulse , chase , open_close , small_to_big , aurora , slow_falling , medium_falling , fast_falling , slow_rising , medium_rising , fast_rising , medium_blink , slow_chase , fast_chase , fast_siren , slow_siren , clear_effect

(enum): Animation Effect to use for the LEDs allowed values: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , color (numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255

(numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255 level (numeric): Brightness of the LEDs max value is 100

(numeric): Brightness of the LEDs max value is 100 duration (numeric): 1-60 is in seconds calculated 61-120 is in minutes calculated by(value-60) Example a value of 65 would be 65-60 = 5 minutes - 120-254 Is in hours calculated by(value-120) Example a value of 132 would be 132-120 would be 12 hours. - 255 Indefinitely max value is 255

Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"individual_led_effect": {"led": "VALUE", "effect": "VALUE", "color": VALUE, "level": VALUE, "duration": VALUE}}

led (enum): Individual LED to target. allowed values: 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7

(enum): Individual LED to target. allowed values: , , , , , , effect (enum): Animation Effect to use for the LED allowed values: off , solid , fast_blink , slow_blink , pulse , chase , falling , rising , aurora , clear_effect

(enum): Animation Effect to use for the LED allowed values: , , , , , , , , , color (numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255

(numeric): Calculated by using a hue color circle(value/255*360) If color = 255 display white max value is 255 level (numeric): Brightness of the LED max value is 100

(numeric): Brightness of the LED max value is 100 duration (numeric): 1-60 is in seconds calculated 61-120 is in minutes calculated by(value-60) Example a value of 65 would be 65-60 = 5 minutes - 120-254 Is in hours calculated by(value-120) Example a value of 132 would be 132-120 would be 12 hours. - 255 Indefinitely max value is 255

Indication that a specific notification has completed.. Value can be found in the published state on the notificationComplete property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: LED_1 , LED_2 , LED_3 , LED_4 , LED_5 , LED_6 , LED_7 , ALL_LEDS , CONFIG_BUTTON_DOUBLE_PRESS .

This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 25 (2.5s). Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedUpRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpRemote": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light dims up when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedUpLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedUpLocal": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOffToOnRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOffToOnRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOffToOnRemote": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns on when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately on. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOffToOnLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOffToOnLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOffToOnLocal": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled from the hub. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedDownRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownRemote": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light dims down when controlled at the switch. A setting of 0 turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with dimmingSpeedUpLocal setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingSpeedDownLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingSpeedDownLocal": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled from the hub. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnRemote setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOnToOffRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOnToOffRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOnToOffRemote": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

This changes the speed that the light turns off when controlled at the switch. A setting of 'instant' turns the light immediately off. Increasing the value slows down the transition speed. Every number represents 100ms. Default = 127 - Keep in sync with rampRateOffToOnLocal setting.. Value can be found in the published state on the rampRateOnToOffLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"rampRateOnToOffLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"rampRateOnToOffLocal": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 .

Inverts the orientation of the switch. Useful when the switch is installed upside down. Essentially up becomes down and down becomes up.. Value can be found in the published state on the invertSwitch property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"invertSwitch": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"invertSwitch": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Yes , No .

Automatically turns the switch off after this many seconds. When the switch is turned on a timer is started. When the timer expires, the switch is turned off. 0 = Auto off is disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the autoTimerOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"autoTimerOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"autoTimerOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 32767 . The unit of this value is seconds . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Disabled .

Default level for the load when it is turned on at the switch. A setting of 255 means that the switch will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLevelLocal property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLevelLocal": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLevelLocal": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Default level for the load when it is turned on from the hub. A setting of 255 means that the switch will return to the level that it was on before it was turned off.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLevelRemote property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLevelRemote": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLevelRemote": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

The state the switch should return to when power is restored after power failure. 0 = off, 1-254 = level, 255 = previous.. Value can be found in the published state on the stateAfterPowerRestored property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"stateAfterPowerRestored": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"stateAfterPowerRestored": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Shows the level that the load is at for x number of seconds after the load is adjusted and then returns to the Default LED state. 0 = Stay Off, 1-10 = seconds, 11 = Stay On.. Value can be found in the published state on the loadLevelIndicatorTimeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"loadLevelIndicatorTimeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"loadLevelIndicatorTimeout": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Stay Off , 1 Second , 2 Seconds , 3 Seconds , 4 Seconds , 5 Seconds , 6 Seconds , 7 Seconds , 8 Seconds , 9 Seconds , 10 Seconds , Stay On .

Set the switch configuration.. Value can be found in the published state on the switchType property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switchType": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switchType": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Single Pole , 3-Way Dumb Switch , 3-Way Aux Switch , Single-Pole Full Sine Wave .

The temperature measured by the temperature sensor inside the chip, in degrees Celsius. Value can be found in the published state on the internalTemperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"internalTemperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 127 . The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates if the internal chipset is currently in an overheated state.. Value can be found in the published state on the overheat property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"overheat": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: No Alert , Overheated .

This will set the button press delay. 0 = no delay (Disables Button Press Events), Default = 500ms.. Value can be found in the published state on the buttonDelay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"buttonDelay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"buttonDelay": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: 0ms , 100ms , 200ms , 300ms , 400ms , 500ms , 600ms , 700ms , 800ms , 900ms .

The number of devices currently bound (excluding gateways) and counts one group as two devices. Value can be found in the published state on the deviceBindNumber property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"deviceBindNumber": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value.

For use with Smart Bulbs that need constant power and are controlled via commands rather than power.. Value can be found in the published state on the smartBulbMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"smartBulbMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"smartBulbMode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Disabled , Smart Bulb Mode .

Enable or Disable setting level to parameter 55 on double-tap UP.. Value can be found in the published state on the doubleTapUpToParam55 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"doubleTapUpToParam55": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doubleTapUpToParam55": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Enable or Disable setting level to parameter 56 on double-tap DOWN.. Value can be found in the published state on the doubleTapDownToParam56 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"doubleTapDownToParam56": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doubleTapDownToParam56": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Set this level on double-tap UP (if enabled by P53). 255 = send ON command.. Value can be found in the published state on the brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapUp": VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 255 .

Set this level on double-tap DOWN (if enabled by P54). 255 = send OFF command.. Value can be found in the published state on the brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightnessLevelForDoubleTapDown": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledColorWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Red , Orange , Yellow , Green , Cyan , Blue , Violet , Pink , White .

Set the color of the LED Indicator when the load is off.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledColorWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Red , Orange , Yellow , Green , Cyan , Blue , Violet , Pink , White .

Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is on.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledIntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Set the intensity of the LED Indicator when the load is off.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledIntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledIntensityWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Behavior of single tapping the on or off button. Old behavior turns the switch on or off. New behavior cycles through the levels set by P131-133. Down Always Off is like the new behavior but down always turns the switch off instead of going to next lower speed.. Value can be found in the published state on the singleTapBehavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"singleTapBehavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"singleTapBehavior": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Old Behavior , New Behavior , Down Always Off .

Which mode to use when binding EP3 (config button) to another device (like a fan module).. Value can be found in the published state on the fanControlMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fanControlMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fanControlMode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Disabled , Multi Tap , Cycle , Toggle .

Level to send to device bound to EP3 when set to low.. Value can be found in the published state on the lowLevelForFanControlMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lowLevelForFanControlMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lowLevelForFanControlMode": VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 254 .

Level to send to device bound to EP3 when set to medium.. Value can be found in the published state on the mediumLevelForFanControlMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mediumLevelForFanControlMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mediumLevelForFanControlMode": VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 254 .

Level to send to device bound to EP3 when set to high.. Value can be found in the published state on the highLevelForFanControlMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"highLevelForFanControlMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"highLevelForFanControlMode": VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 254 .

LED color used to display fan control mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledColorForFanControlMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledColorForFanControlMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledColorForFanControlMode": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Red , Orange , Yellow , Green , Cyan , Blue , Violet , Pink , White .

Have unique scene numbers for scenes activated with the aux switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the auxSwitchUniqueScenes property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auxSwitchUniqueScenes": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auxSwitchUniqueScenes": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Send Move_To_Level using Default Level with Off/On to bound devices.. Value can be found in the published state on the bindingOffToOnSyncLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"bindingOffToOnSyncLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"bindingOffToOnSyncLevel": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Ability to control switch from the wall.. Value can be found in the published state on the localProtection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"localProtection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"localProtection": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

Ability to control switch from the hub.. Value can be found in the published state on the remoteProtection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"remoteProtection": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

When the device is in On/Off mode, use full LED bar or just one LED.. Value can be found in the published state on the onOffLedMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"onOffLedMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"onOffLedMode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: All , One .

Display progress on LED bar during firmware update.. Value can be found in the published state on the firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"firmwareUpdateInProgressIndicator": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Disabled , Enabled .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1ColorWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed1IntensityWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2ColorWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed2IntensityWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3ColorWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed3IntensityWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4ColorWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed4IntensityWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5ColorWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed5IntensityWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6ColorWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed6IntensityWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7ColorWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

0-254:This is the color of the LED strip in a hex representation. 255:Synchronization with default all LED strip color parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7ColorWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7ColorWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Intensity of LED strip when on. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOn": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Intensity of LED strip when off. 101 = Synchronized with default all LED strip intensity parameter.. Value can be found in the published state on the defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"defaultLed7IntensityWhenOff": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 101 .

Double-Tap the Config button to clear notifications.. Value can be found in the published state on the doubleTapClearNotifications property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"doubleTapClearNotifications": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"doubleTapClearNotifications": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Enabled (Default) , Disabled .

Level display of the LED Strip. Value can be found in the published state on the fanLedLevelType property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fanLedLevelType": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fanLedLevelType": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Limitless (like VZM31) , Adaptive LED .

The minimum level that the dimmer allows the bulb to be dimmed to. Useful when the user has an LED bulb that does not turn on or flickers at a lower level.. Value can be found in the published state on the minimumLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"minimumLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimumLevel": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

The maximum level that the dimmer allows the bulb to be dimmed to.Useful when the user has an LED bulb that reaches its maximum level before the dimmer value of 99 or when the user wants to limit the maximum brightness.. Value can be found in the published state on the maximumLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"maximumLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximumLevel": VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 255 .

Set the power type for the device.. Value can be found in the published state on the powerType property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"powerType": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Non Neutral , Neutral .

Use device as a Dimmer or an On/Off switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the outputMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outputMode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"outputMode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Dimmer , On/Off .

Method used for scaling.. Value can be found in the published state on the ledBarScaling property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ledBarScaling": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ledBarScaling": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Gen3 method (VZM-style) , Gen2 method (LZW-style) .

Percent power level change that will result in a new power report being sent. 0 = Disabled. Value can be found in the published state on the activePowerReports property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"activePowerReports": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"activePowerReports": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Time period between consecutive power & energy reports being sent (in seconds). The timer is reset after each report is sent.. Value can be found in the published state on the periodicPowerAndEnergyReports property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"periodicPowerAndEnergyReports": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"periodicPowerAndEnergyReports": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 32767 .

Energy reports Energy level change which will result in sending a new energy report.0 = disabled, 1-32767 = 0.01kWh-327.67kWh. Default setting: 10 (0.1 kWh). Value can be found in the published state on the activeEnergyReports property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"activeEnergyReports": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"activeEnergyReports": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 32767 .

Duration of full power output while lamp transitions from Off to On. In 60th of second. 0 = disable, 1 = 1/60s, 60 = 1s. Value can be found in the published state on the quickStartTime property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"quickStartTime": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quickStartTime": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 60 .

Level of power output during Quick Start Light time (P23).. Value can be found in the published state on the quickStartLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"quickStartLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"quickStartLevel": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 254 .

Increase level in non-neutral mode. Value can be found in the published state on the higherOutputInNonNeutral property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"higherOutputInNonNeutral": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"higherOutputInNonNeutral": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Disabled (default) , Enabled .

Switches the dimming mode from leading edge (default) to trailing edge. 1. Trailing Edge is only available on neutral single-pole and neutral multi-way with an aux/add-on switch (multi-way with a dumb/existing switch and non-neutral setups are not supported and will default back to Leading Edge). This parameter can only be changed at the switch.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingMode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingMode": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Leading edge , Trailing edge .

Switches the dimming algorithm from old to new. When switching the algorithm, the switch will restart. Some non-neutral setups may not support the new algorithm, in which case you can use the old algorithm.0 = old dimming algorithm (v2.18), 1 = new dimming algorithm (v3.04+) (default).. Value can be found in the published state on the dimmingAlgorithm property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimmingAlgorithm": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimmingAlgorithm": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Old dimming algorithm (v2.18) , New dimming algorithm (v3.04) .

Aux detection level (P124). Range: 0-4, default: 1. If you are having issues with the aux function, start setting from 0 and continue until the aux function operates normally.. Value can be found in the published state on the auxDetectionLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"auxDetectionLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auxDetectionLevel": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4 .

Dumb detection level (P165). Range: 0-4, default: 0. If the dumb switch function is not working correctly, start at 0 and increase until it operates normally.. Value can be found in the published state on the dumbDetectionLevel property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dumbDetectionLevel": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dumbDetectionLevel": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 4 .

In neutral on/off setups, the default is to have a clicking sound to notify you that the relay is open or closed. You may disable this sound by creating a, “simulated” on/off where the switch only will turn onto 100 or off to 0.. Value can be found in the published state on the relayClick property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"relayClick": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relayClick": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: Disabled (Click Sound On) , Enabled (Click Sound Off) .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: identify .

Reset energy meter. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"energy_reset": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: reset .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .