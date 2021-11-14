# Xiaomi VOCKQJK11LM

Model VOCKQJK11LM Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara TVOC air quality monitor Exposes temperature, humidity, voc, device_temperature, battery, voltage, display_unit, linkquality Picture White-label Xiaomi AAQS-S01

# Adapter firmware

In order for this device to work (fully), at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:

Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.

Press and hold button on top of device until connection symbol appears

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppb .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Units to show on the display. Value can be found in the published state on the display_unit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_unit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: mgm3_celsius , ppb_celsius , mgm3_fahrenheit , ppb_fahrenheit .