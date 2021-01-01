Model VOCKQJK11LM Vendor Aqara Description TVOC air quality monitor Exposes device_temperature, battery, voltage, air_quality, voc, temperature, humidity, display_unit Picture White-label Aqara AAQS-S01

This device likely does not work with coordinator firmware older than 2021.

Press and hold button on top of device until connection symbol appears

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voc_calibration : Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Measured air quality. Value can be found in the published state on the air_quality property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"air_quality": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: excellent , good , moderate , poor , unhealthy , unknown .

Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the voc property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voc": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is ppb .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .