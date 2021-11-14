Xiaomi VOCKQJK11LM
|Model
|VOCKQJK11LM
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara TVOC air quality monitor
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, voc, device_temperature, battery, voltage, display_unit, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Xiaomi AAQS-S01
Notes
Adapter firmware
In order for this device to work (fully), at least the following firmware is required on your adapter:
- CC2530/CC2531:
20211115
- CC1352/CC2652:
20211114
- CC2538:
20211222
- Conbee II:
0x26720700
Note that if you have already paired the device you will need to repair it after upgrading your adapter firmware.
Pairing
Press and hold button on top of device until connection symbol appears
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Voc (numeric)
Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppb.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Display_unit (enum)
Units to show on the display. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_unit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_unit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
mgm3_celsius,
ppb_celsius,
mgm3_fahrenheit,
ppb_fahrenheit.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.