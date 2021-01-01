Aqara VOCKQJK11LM
|Model
|VOCKQJK11LM
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|TVOC air quality monitor
|Exposes
|device_temperature, battery, voltage, air_quality, voc, temperature, humidity, display_unit
|Picture
|White-label
|Aqara AAQS-S01
Notes
Adapter firmware
This device likely does not work with coordinator firmware older than 2021.
Pairing
Press and hold button on top of device until connection symbol appears
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voc_calibration: Calibrates the voc value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Air quality (enum)
Measured air quality. Value can be found in the published state on the
air_quality property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"air_quality": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
excellent,
good,
moderate,
poor,
unhealthy,
unknown.
Voc (numeric)
Measured VOC value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voc property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voc": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
ppb.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Display unit (enum)
Units to show on the display. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_unit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_unit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_unit": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
mgm3_celsius,
ppb_celsius,
mgm3_fahrenheit,
ppb_fahrenheit.