Zigbee2MQTT

Sinopé VA4201WZ

ModelVA4201WZ
VendorSinopé
DescriptionZigbee smart water valve (1")
Exposesstate, position, battery_low, battery, linkquality
PictureSinopé VA4201WZ

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

State (binary)

Valve state if open or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals OPEN state is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Position (numeric)

Position of the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"position": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.