# Sinopé VA4201WZ

Model VA4201WZ Vendor Sinopé Description Zigbee smart water valve (1") Exposes state, position, battery_low, battery, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

Valve state if open or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals OPEN state is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Position of the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"position": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .