ShinaSystem USM-300ZB
|Model
|USM-300ZB
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS multipurpose sensor
|Exposes
|battery, voltage, temperature, humidity, occupancy, illuminance_lux, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
illuminance_lux_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance_lux value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %.
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts.
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value.
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity.
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy.
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance_lux (numeric)
Measured illuminance in lux.
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength).
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.