TuYa U86KWF-ZPSJ

Model U86KWF-ZPSJ Vendor Tuya Description Environment controller Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state , local_temperature_calibration , pi_heating_demand .