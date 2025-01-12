Tuya TZE284_cwyqwqbf
|Model
|TZE284_cwyqwqbf
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Temperature & humidity sensor with LCD clock
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, battery, temperature_unit, max_temperature_alarm, min_temperature_alarm, max_humidity_alarm, min_humidity_alarm, temperature_alarm, humidity_alarm, temperature_periodic_report, humidity_periodic_report, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_sensitivity
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature unit (enum)
Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Max temperature alarm (numeric)
Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature alarm (numeric)
Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max humidity alarm (numeric)
Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Min humidity alarm (numeric)
Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature alarm (enum)
Temperature alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
lower_alarm,
upper_alarm,
cancel.
Humidity alarm (enum)
Humidity alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
lower_alarm,
upper_alarm,
cancel.
Temperature periodic report (numeric)
Temp periodic report. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_periodic_report property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_periodic_report": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
min.
Humidity periodic report (numeric)
Humidity periodic report. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_periodic_report property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_periodic_report": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
min.
Temperature sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.3 and the maximum value is
1. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
%.