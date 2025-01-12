Tuya TZE284_cwyqwqbf

ModelTZE284_cwyqwqbf
VendorTuya
DescriptionTemperature & humidity sensor with LCD clock
Exposestemperature, humidity, battery, temperature_unit, max_temperature_alarm, min_temperature_alarm, max_humidity_alarm, min_humidity_alarm, temperature_alarm, humidity_alarm, temperature_periodic_report, humidity_periodic_report, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_sensitivity
PictureTuya TZE284_cwyqwqbf

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature unit (enum)

Temperature unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Max temperature alarm (numeric)

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Min temperature alarm (numeric)

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Max humidity alarm (numeric)

Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Min humidity alarm (numeric)

Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_humidity_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature alarm (enum)

Temperature alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: lower_alarm, upper_alarm, cancel.

Humidity alarm (enum)

Humidity alarm. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: lower_alarm, upper_alarm, cancel.

Temperature periodic report (numeric)

Temp periodic report. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_periodic_report property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_periodic_report": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 120. The unit of this value is min.

Humidity periodic report (numeric)

Humidity periodic report. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_periodic_report property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_periodic_report": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 120. The unit of this value is min.

Temperature sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.3 and the maximum value is 1. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is %.